Can vaccinate Delhi’s adult population in 3 months if norms relaxed: Kejriwal
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday requested the Centre to relax Covid-19 vaccination norms so that all adult residents of the national Capital can be inoculated in the next three months. Emphasising that vaccination is the most effective way to control the spread of Covid-19, Kejriwal announced the city administration will increase daily inoculation capacity from around 40,000 to 125,000 by doubling the number of centres from the existing 500 and extending their timing by four hours.
Addressing a digital press conference after holding a review meeting with health minister Satyendar Jain and top officials of the Delhi government, Kejriwal said they will write to the Centre, requesting it to relax the eligibility norms of those who can get vaccinated.
“The daily number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi has been increasing over the past three days, but there is no need to panic... Today in the meeting, I have given strict instructions to intensify our Covid-19 management system of tracking, tracing and isolation. Surveillance will be enhanced and the general laxity observed among people in following Covid appropriate behaviour will be addressed by strict enforcement,” Kejriwal said.
On Wednesday, Delhi reported 536 new Covid-19 cases, the most in a day since January 6 when the city logged 654 cases of the viral infection. The new cases came on the back of 80,856 tests and a positivity rate of 0.66%, also the highest since January 6.
Kejriwal said if people are vaccinated, there is high chance they won’t get Covid-19 for a year or so. “Currently, we are vaccinating 30,000-40,000 people in a day and are going to increase it to 125,000 soon. The number of centres will also be doubled from the existing 500. At present, Covid-19 vaccination centres operate from 9am to 5pm which will be increased to run them from 9am to 9 pm every day,” he said.
Urging the Centre to relax the parameters for vaccination centres, Kejriwal said at present, a few centres are open for 24 hours and that the government plans to open more such centres.
“But, I also want to appeal to the Centre to relax the eligibility criteria of those who can get vaccinated. It has been more than two months since the inoculation drive started...So, instead of having a list of categories for the people who are eligible for vaccines, we should have a list of those who are not eligible,” he said.
“The Centre should make vaccines open for all those who are above 18 years of age. India is producing enough Covid vaccines now to get this done. Walk-in centres should be opened for all. I urge the Central government to take this up on a war footing. If this is allowed, we can vaccinate everyone in Delhi (18 years and above) in three months,” Kejriwal said.
