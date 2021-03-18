IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Can vaccinate Delhi’s adult population in 3 months if norms relaxed: Kejriwal
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
delhi news

Can vaccinate Delhi’s adult population in 3 months if norms relaxed: Kejriwal

Addressing a digital press conference after holding a review meeting with health minister Satyendar Jain and top officials of the Delhi government, Kejriwal said they will write to the Centre, requesting it to relax the eligibility norms of those who can get vaccinated
READ FULL STORY
By Sweta Goswami
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:16 PM IST

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday requested the Centre to relax Covid-19 vaccination norms so that all adult residents of the national Capital can be inoculated in the next three months. Emphasising that vaccination is the most effective way to control the spread of Covid-19, Kejriwal announced the city administration will increase daily inoculation capacity from around 40,000 to 125,000 by doubling the number of centres from the existing 500 and extending their timing by four hours.

Addressing a digital press conference after holding a review meeting with health minister Satyendar Jain and top officials of the Delhi government, Kejriwal said they will write to the Centre, requesting it to relax the eligibility norms of those who can get vaccinated.

“The daily number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi has been increasing over the past three days, but there is no need to panic... Today in the meeting, I have given strict instructions to intensify our Covid-19 management system of tracking, tracing and isolation. Surveillance will be enhanced and the general laxity observed among people in following Covid appropriate behaviour will be addressed by strict enforcement,” Kejriwal said.

On Wednesday, Delhi reported 536 new Covid-19 cases, the most in a day since January 6 when the city logged 654 cases of the viral infection. The new cases came on the back of 80,856 tests and a positivity rate of 0.66%, also the highest since January 6.

Also Read | ‘If govt means L-G, why hold elections?’: Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal said if people are vaccinated, there is high chance they won’t get Covid-19 for a year or so. “Currently, we are vaccinating 30,000-40,000 people in a day and are going to increase it to 125,000 soon. The number of centres will also be doubled from the existing 500. At present, Covid-19 vaccination centres operate from 9am to 5pm which will be increased to run them from 9am to 9 pm every day,” he said.

Urging the Centre to relax the parameters for vaccination centres, Kejriwal said at present, a few centres are open for 24 hours and that the government plans to open more such centres.

“But, I also want to appeal to the Centre to relax the eligibility criteria of those who can get vaccinated. It has been more than two months since the inoculation drive started...So, instead of having a list of categories for the people who are eligible for vaccines, we should have a list of those who are not eligible,” he said.

“The Centre should make vaccines open for all those who are above 18 years of age. India is producing enough Covid vaccines now to get this done. Walk-in centres should be opened for all. I urge the Central government to take this up on a war footing. If this is allowed, we can vaccinate everyone in Delhi (18 years and above) in three months,” Kejriwal said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
delhi news

Can vaccinate Delhi’s adult population in 3 months if norms relaxed: Kejriwal

By Sweta Goswami
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:16 PM IST
Addressing a digital press conference after holding a review meeting with health minister Satyendar Jain and top officials of the Delhi government, Kejriwal said they will write to the Centre, requesting it to relax the eligibility norms of those who can get vaccinated
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI)
india news

CM Kejriwal urges Centre to make Covid-19 vaccine available to all

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:18 PM IST
  • Kejriwal also claimed that the Delhi government can cover the entire city within three months if the Center permits vaccination for all.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AP)
Representational image. (AP)
delhi news

Sharp rise in Delhi’s jobless during lockdown, women worst hit: Survey

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:20 PM IST
While the unemployment rate among men rose from 8.7% to 23.3% during the survey period, the rate among women rose from 25.6% to 54.7%, stated the report, which is yet to be shared in the public domain
READ FULL STORY
Close
Demonstrators beating drums before a panchayat organised at the Ghazipur border where farmers are camped in protest against new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
Demonstrators beating drums before a panchayat organised at the Ghazipur border where farmers are camped in protest against new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain closed, traffic diverted

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:35 AM IST
Officers of the Delhi traffic police said that jams may be witnessed during peak hours in Delhi as the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (UP Gate) border remains closed due to the ongoing agitation
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
Representational image. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi’s air remains very poor, could improve slightly in next 2 days

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:23 AM IST
Meanwhile, the city’s minimum temperature on Thursday is likely to be 18 degrees Celsius while maximum temperature is predicted to be 34 degrees Celsius
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauri Mohan Gupta finished Du côté de chez Swann despite her hours daily of work-from-home, plus all the cleaning and cooking in the house not to mention in these times of mobile phone distraction, (Mayank Austen Soofi)
Gauri Mohan Gupta finished Du côté de chez Swann despite her hours daily of work-from-home, plus all the cleaning and cooking in the house not to mention in these times of mobile phone distraction, (Mayank Austen Soofi)
delhi news

Delhiwale: The Proustian of Sushant Lok

By Mayank Austen Soofi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:56 AM IST
  • A woman finding herself in literature
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of the Asita West project site on the Yamuna riverfront, part of DDA's Flood Plain Rejuvenation projects in New Delhi. ( Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
A view of the Asita West project site on the Yamuna riverfront, part of DDA's Flood Plain Rejuvenation projects in New Delhi. ( Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Cycle tracks, eco-trails in revamp plan for 22km Yamuna riverfront

By Risha Chitlangia, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:46 AM IST
  • The officials said the project will not only help people connect with the river but also check the dying ecosystem of the Yamuna floodplains, both flora and fauna.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Crowds at a weekly market in Pandav Nagar on Wednesday, even as the Capital recorded its highest single-day case spike since January 6, adding 536 new infections.( Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
Crowds at a weekly market in Pandav Nagar on Wednesday, even as the Capital recorded its highest single-day case spike since January 6, adding 536 new infections.( Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Prosecutions for mask, distancing violations drop from Oct-Nov peak

By Prawesh Lama, Risha Chitlangia, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:53 AM IST
  • Experts have attributed to the steady spike in Delhi’s caseload to increased gatherings and poor adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour such as mask discipline and social distancing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the gathering during a protest against the GNCTD Amendment Bill, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj / Hindustan Times)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the gathering during a protest against the GNCTD Amendment Bill, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj / Hindustan Times)
delhi news

‘If govt means L-G, why hold elections?’: Arvind Kejriwal

By Sweta Goswami, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:51 AM IST
  • Kejriwal said the Union government, by moving this bill, was not just bypassing a Supreme Court verdict of July 2018, but also negating the Constitution and democracy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Delhi adds 536 new Covid-19 cases, most since Jan 6

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:30 PM IST
The Covid-19 trend continued to tick upwards in Delhi, with the Capital reporting 536 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, the most in a day since January 6, when the city logged 654 cases of the viral infection
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri speaks in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri speaks in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
delhi news

‘Congress built substandard buildings like Krishi Bhawan’

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:00 AM IST
Puri also said the Centre has not taken any decision on how the old Parliament building will be used.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The municipal body had suspended the AAP councillor Tahir Hussain who has been booked in at least 10 cases related to the north-east Delhi riots, on August 26.(PTI Photo)
The municipal body had suspended the AAP councillor Tahir Hussain who has been booked in at least 10 cases related to the north-east Delhi riots, on August 26.(PTI Photo)
delhi news

Hussain suspended because he skipped meetings: East civic body to high court

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 02:01 AM IST
EDMC mayor Nirmal Jain had cited the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act and said if a councillor remains absent from meetings three successive times, without permission, his/her membership may be ended.
READ FULL STORY
Close
East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) officials said the pilot project will be overseen by the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI).( Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times/For Representative Purposes Only)
East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) officials said the pilot project will be overseen by the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI).( Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times/For Representative Purposes Only)
delhi news

First road built of legacy waste to come up in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri area

By Ashish Mishra, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:05 AM IST
East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) officials said the pilot project will be overseen by the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI).
READ FULL STORY
Close
An artist’s impression of the upcoming project at Karkardooma in east Delhi. (SOURCED/From DDA’s presentation)
An artist’s impression of the upcoming project at Karkardooma in east Delhi. (SOURCED/From DDA’s presentation)
delhi news

Transit-oriented hub coming up fast in East Delhi

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:50 AM IST
The policy, which was put in the public domain for comments, will be tabled in a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) meeting on Thursday and then sent to the Union housing and urban affairs ministry for approval.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The woman, who runs a tea shop in the area, had come to open her shop in the morning when the men, who were on a motorcycle, shot her.
The woman, who runs a tea shop in the area, had come to open her shop in the morning when the men, who were on a motorcycle, shot her.
delhi news

Nepalese woman shot dead by two men on a motorcycle in north Delhi

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:31 AM IST
Police said the woman has been identified as Meena Tamang, who ran the tea and snack shop along with her husband Jeet Maan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP