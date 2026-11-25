Twenty-six-year-old Aftab Ahmed works at a private telecom company in north Delhi’s Roop Nagar. But for the past year, every free minute – even during his lunch breaks – armed with his mobile phone, he steps down from the office to photograph and record motorists jumping red lights, riding without helmets, driving on the wrong side and flouting other traffic rules. He then uploads the photos as evidence on Delhi Police’s Traffic Prahari app.

Users can flag violations like motorists jumping red lights, riding without helmets and driving on the wrong side. (HT File Photo) more less

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Ahmed says he joined the app after a friend lost her life at the age of 28 in a road crash in west Delhi’s Paschim Vihar. He believes that the tragedy could have been averted had his friend, who was on a bike, been wearing a helmet. “Instead of remaining a silent witness to such dangers on Delhi’s roads, I decided to do something about it. Another friend of mine told me about the app,” said Ahmed.

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His efforts, aside from being a public service, have also yielded monetary benefits – till March this year, he says he has earned more than ₹2 lakh from the rewards received for reporting violations on the app.

B.Tech student 21-year-old Mohammad Faizan had seen a number of accidents in his neighbourhood, northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura, caused by wrong-way driving and riding a bike without a helmet. Faizan said he told traffic personnel deployed in the area multiple times about the violations. However, his complaints did not yield long-term results and he was often scolded by the personnel, and even locals.

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{{^usCountry}} “In August last year, a traffic police official asked me to become a traffic crusader instead of just raising complaints about the problems in the area. My frequent reporting has resulted in a dip in traffic violations in Bhajanpura and Yamuna Vihar,” said Faizan, who has earned ₹15,000 from his time on the app. Becoming a sentinel {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In August last year, a traffic police official asked me to become a traffic crusader instead of just raising complaints about the problems in the area. My frequent reporting has resulted in a dip in traffic violations in Bhajanpura and Yamuna Vihar,” said Faizan, who has earned ₹15,000 from his time on the app. Becoming a sentinel {{/usCountry}}

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Delhi Traffic Police launched the smartphone-based app “Traffic Sentinel” in December 2015, allowing registered users to report 11 common traffic violations to the traffic police — driving against the flow of traffic, yellow line violation, parking on footpath, triple riding, defective number plate, driving without seatbelt, riding a two-wheeler without helmet, stop line violation, red light jumping, dangerous/zig zag driving, and using mobile phone while driving.

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The scheme was re-launched as “Traffic Prahari” on September 1, 2024. The aim, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) SK Singh said, was to empower citizens to inculcate road discipline among drivers.

According to traffic police data, the app has more than a million (1,081,687) registered users as of October 31 and hundreds of challans are generated from their contributions every day.

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The process is relatively simple: a Traffic Prahari has to take a clear photograph or video of the vehicle involved in a traffic violation. They then have to upload it to the Prahari App, clearly mentioning the type of traffic violation being reported, date, time and place and exact location of the recorded violation, as well as the registration details of the vehicle.

“Every reported violation is scrutinised by the Delhi Traffic Police personnel at the enforcement centre at traffic police’s headquarters in Todapur. If violation is found correct, then a notice and challan number is generated, otherwise violation is rejected with reason,” the DCP said.

On their end, once traffic police receive a report, a notice under section 133 of the Motor Vehicles Act is issued to the registered owner of the vehicle.

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“The alleged violator is provided the option to compound the offence within a stipulated time period. If the violator does not respond to the notice, a court challan is issued against the registered owner of the offending motor vehicle and sent to the court for initiating further legal proceedings under the relevant provisions of law,” said a senior officer.

A traffic sentinel may be called in the court for testimony only where the offender challenges the reported traffic violation.

“However, such types of cases are rare. A traffic sentinel cannot be summoned by any other authority,” the second officer added. There are no criminal or civil liabilities. A total of 2,46,842 traffic violations had been reported till October 31 this year, up from 1,18,249 last year in the same period.

The reward

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For each successful report for a certain violation, the user is also awarded points. These points can be added up to earn cash prizes and commendation certificates.

For instance, a wrong-side driving violation earns a user five points, while three points each is awarded for uploading a video of red-light jumping, dangerous or zig-zag driving, and using mobile phones while driving. Each Yellow line violation or parking on footpath report earns two points. One point each is given for the remaining five violations.

The top four traffic sentinels who earn the most points every month get cash prizes of ₹50,000, ₹25,000, ₹15,000, and ₹10,000 depending on their position. The reward encourages public participation in policing the city’s roads and creating awareness among commuters, said additional commissioner of police (traffic) Dinesh Kumar Gupta.

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“I have earned more than 10,000 points on the app since I joined the initiative. The accumulated points earned me ₹2 lakh until March this year,” said Ahmed.

The risk

While the role is voluntary and the process is relatively simple, it has its own risks and threats.

“A while back, a person claiming to be a Delhi Police head constable called me over a traffic challan that was generated because of the evidence I uploaded to the app. I don’t know how he found out about me,” recalled Ahmed, adding that the man disconnected the call after Ahmed threatened to report him to the police.

A senior police officer said details of registered praharis are not disclosed to anyone or anywhere. “There is a possibility that persons making the threatening calls impersonated police personnel,” added the officer.

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30-year-old Prince Bera, an IT consultant who lives in Uttam Nagar, said he too had faced threats and violence from commuters who spotted them recording their traffic violations.

People, he said, do not believe in the authority they get from the app alone since no identity cards have been issued to them. They also rarely get any assistance from police personnel when they are facing pushback in public.

“Earlier public representatives were issued identity cards but they were widely misused, forcing the department to discontinue the scheme. However, any Traffic Prahari facing issues in public can approach a traffic police official or the local police for assistance,” the officer quoted above said.

Despite this, the sentinels continue to report violations. Atul Kumar Bhatia, 41, a corporate sales manager who joined six months ago, said he was motivated to do this by the news of various accidents. “Breaking traffic rules in Delhi is very common but the violators don’t realise that one bad decision can cause life-long suffering for loved ones.”