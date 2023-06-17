Home / Cities / Delhi News / #DelhiDiary: A theatrical treat of classics

#DelhiDiary: A theatrical treat of classics

ByManvi Singh, New Delhi
Jun 17, 2023 11:02 PM IST

Drama lovers in the city are in for a treat as Sheila Bharat Ram Theatre Festival returns. This year it has five stage plays. From the old-age sagas to the new age romance, the performances aim to take the audiences on a roller coaster of emotions.

As the curtains rise, those in the auditorium will be transported from reality into a realm of captivating performances. The captivating voices carry the weight of emotions and the movements of artistes weave tales that have stood the test of time to be known as classics namely Tughlaq, Agni Aur Barkha, Daaku Sultana, Mahabali and Prem Kabootar. These plays are being staged as part of the ongoing Sheila Bharat Ram Theatre Festival, in the Capital.

With five enticing performances and intriguing scripts, Sheila Bharat Ram Theatre Festival aims to be a dramatic extravaganza.

A scene from the play Agni aur Barkha.

“The play, Tughlaq has been performed by our repertory since 2014 and is known to be a powerful interpretation of the script by Girish Karnad,” shares K Madavane, director, adding, “It’s a classic that looks at the whims and fancies of a ruler who was known as a genius for making erratic decisions that caused suffering to his people and his kingdom.”

An integral form of theatre, nautanki will be witnessed in the staging of Daaku Sultana. It’s director, Ramdayal Sharma says, “It’s the story of a dacoit who was known for robbing the rich and distributing the loot among the poor, like a local Robin Hood. But being nautanki, this performance is full of songs and dance while having a simple story line with lots of music.”

A still from Sameep Singh’s directorial Prem Kabootar.

The play Agni aur Barkha directed by late KS Rajendran and Sameep Singh’s directorial Prem Kabootar will explore the themes of love and friendship whereas the play Mahabali aims to be yet another treat for drama lovers. “Tulsidas’s Rama in this play is a generous, caring and loving God who feels that Tulsidas is the real Mahabali since he never accepted offers of state power and the privileges,” shares thespian MK Raina.

Catch It Live

What: Sheila Bharat Ram Theatre Festival

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg

When: June 15 to 19

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House on the Blue and Violet lines

    Manvi Singh

    Manvi Singh writes on art, culture and campus, for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

