CAQM allows BS-VI petrol two-wheelers in delivery fleets till 2026

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has allowed motor vehicle aggregators, delivery service providers, and e-commerce entities in Delhi-NCR to induct BS-VI compliant two-wheelers into their flight for a one-year period, modifying an earlier order that banned the addition of diesel or petrol-run vehicles into the fleets from January 1, 2026 onwards. This, it said, is a temporary relaxation aimed at easing the transition to cleaner mobility. Experts said clearer commercial EV licensing norms and charging infrastructure are needed to support full electrification of fleets. (HT Archive)

The order, dated December 23, said the one-year period ends on December 31, 2026. It modifies CAQM’s earlier direction from June that said aggregators, delivery service providers and e-commerce companies could not induct diesel or petrol-run vehicles into their fleets starting January 1, 2026.

This included all two-wheelers, four-wheeler light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and four-wheeler light goods vehicles (LGVs) in the N1 category (up to 3.5 tonnes). Instead, the service fleet could consist of only electric vehicles (EVs) or CNG vehicles.

In the order, the CAQM noted that the EV adoption for two-wheelers was only 9% as against the target of 50% under the ‘Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme, notified on November 21, 2023.

“The reason for not achieving the target is non-registration of adequate number of gig workers with high-speed EV two-wheelers.” it added.

Since June, it said, the concerned parties had shared the challenges of quick adoption and requested permission to continue induction of petrol run two-wheelers for a brief period to allow a smoother transition.

“The Commission in a meeting held on December 22 considered this matter and has decided to allow induction of BS-6 emission standard two-wheelers in the existing fleet of motor vehicle aggregators, delivery service providers and e-commerce entities up to December 31, 2026,” said the order.

However, the restrictions will still remain in place for all other vehicles.

In its earlier direction (number 94), dated June 4, it had noted that vehicular emissions remain one of the major contributors to air pollution across the NCR, necessitating stricter controls on vehicle fleet expansion.

“The utilisation of vehicles by the sectors of motor vehicles aggregators, delivery service providers and e-commerce entities in terms of running kilometers is quite high. It is imperative to control vehicular pollution caused by these sectors by regulating further induction of only cleaner mode vehicles in their existing fleet,” the body had noted.

Amit Bhatt, managing director (India), International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) said two-wheelers, for the time being were mainly being purchased for personal use, with no commercial licenses available. “CAQM can work on a long-term policy which focuses on EV-only adoption, but for that, clear commercial guidelines are also needed, alongside the required infrastructure,” he said.

He added that, the market which initially focused on electric scooters and e-bikes, is now growing with more options. “We must understand that these fleets travel a high number of kilometres in a day, so one requires reliability and adequate options in the market. This number is gradually growing.”