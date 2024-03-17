Case registered in Gurugram over objectionable video of Sonipat MP

The Gurugram Police on Saturday registered an FIR after a complaint by Arun Yadav of the Haryana IT cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the name of Haryana BJP in charge and former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb was also dragged into an objectionable video which ostensibly features Sonipat MP Ramesh Kaushik. HT Image

The FIR was lodged at the cyber east police station. According to the complaint, Yadav said they found an objectionable video going viral on social media attributed to Kaushik, adding that Deb’s name was also being linked to it.

“During our internal investigation, we found that the names of both the senior BJP leaders were being added to defame them,” said Yadav.

The FIR was registered against unknown people under sections 500 (punishment for defamation), 509 (intending to insult the modesty of any woman) of the India Penal Code and Section 67A of the IT Act at cyber police station, east.

“According to the complaint, an FIR has been registered and further probe is underway”, said Priyanshu Dewan, assistant commissioner of police (cyber).