Cash for ticket row: Accused AAP MLA surfaces, says 'law will take its course'

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Akhilesh Tripathi appeared at the Anti-Corruption Bureau's (ACB) Delhi office Thursday - two days after his brother-in-law and two others were arrested on bribery charges connected to next month's civic election in the national capital.

Tripathi's family member Om Singh, his aide Shiv Shankar Pandey, and a third man were taken into custody Tuesday after a complaint by a Gopal Khari accusing the MLA of demanding ₹90 lakh for a ticket to contest the election from Delhi's Kamala Nagar.

When asked about the allegations against him, Tripathi told reporters, "That person (Gopal Khari) himself is involved as a middleman and has at least 50 cases against him. I don't see it necessary to speak against such people. Law will take its course."

Tripathi is the MLA from Delhi's Model Town.

ACB chief Madhur Verma said Om Singh, Shiv Shankar Pandey and Prince Raghuvanshi were arrested with ₹35 lakh being returned to Khari because his wife had not been nominated.

Amid the cacophony of attacks from the opposition BJP, AAP leader and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia acknowledged money was paid but stressed the fact that a ticket was not allotted. "... tickets are not sold in AAP," he declared.

"Someone paid money for a ticket and money was taken... but the ticket was not sold. It makes it clear that no tickets are sold in AAP," he told reporters.

"I want an unbiased investigation in the matter..."

Delhi votes for a new civic administration next month in polls long overdue after controversy over the central government merging the city's three municipalities.

