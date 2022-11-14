Home / Cities / Delhi News / MCD polls: Denied ticket, ex-AAP councillor climbs pole

MCD polls: Denied ticket, ex-AAP councillor climbs pole

Published on Nov 14, 2022 02:50 AM IST

Police and fire services personnel reached the site and attempted to persuade Hasan to climb down, while he went live on Facebook, blaming the party for alleged corruption in ticket allocations.

PTI |

Former councillor from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Haseeb-ul-Hasan climbed on top of a power transmission tower in east Delhi’s Shastri Park, alleging that party leaders had confiscated his documents and denied him a party ticket in the upcoming municipal elections, scheduled to be held on December 4.

Police and fire services personnel reached the site and attempted to persuade Hasan to climb down, while he went live on Facebook, blaming the party for alleged corruption in ticket allocations. Around 3pm, he climbed down of his own volition, claiming that his documents had been returned.

Later in the evening, Hassan said he would file his nomination on Monday.

In response to Hasan’s allegations, AAP said, “Hasan is a dedicated, loyal and hardworking worker. It is natural for him to be upset because of not getting party ticket. Out of lakhs of party workers in Delhi, only 250 workers have got tickets. For issuing these tickets, every political party has to take care of many criteria. The party has full sympathy with all such workers.”

Meanwhile, AAP on Sunday said it had allocated 55.2% tickets to women candidates. To be sure, Section 3 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act mandates that “not less than 50% wards should be reserved for women candidates”.

Monday, November 14, 2022
