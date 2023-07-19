Cash van driver flees with Rs51 lakh cash in Inderlok

The driver of a cash van parked near the Inderlok Metro station in stole ₹51.50 lakh cash and fled the spot while the custodian and guard of the vehicle had gone to refill money at the ATM of a nationalised bank located in the premises of the station, Delhi Police officers aware of the case said.

Officers said that after stealing the cash, the driver fled the spot along with an accomplice on a motorcycle.

The name of the driver has been withheld by the police, as he is the prime suspect and absconding. Police said the driver was employed with a cash replenishment agency since March this year.

Giving details of the case, deputy commissioner of police (Metro) G Ram Gopal Naik said that around 2pm, the Metro police received information that the driver of a cash van had fled with cash from the vehicle. During the enquiry, Naik said, it was learnt that the van was parked near the Inderlok Metro station parking lot. The custodian and driver of the vehicle took out some cash from the cash box installed in the vehicle and went to refill an ATM.

“While returning the two saw the driver of the van fleeing on a motorcycle with a bag. The two rushed inside the van and found the remaining cash missing from the box. The police were informed about the matter. We have registered a case and are looking for the suspects,” said DCP Naik.

A cash of criminal breach of trust by a carrier and common intention was registered under Indian Penal Code’s sections 407 and 34 against the driver and other unknown person at the Netaji Subhash Place Metro police station, the police said.

