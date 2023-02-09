Caterer beaten to death by DJ team after quarrel over plates at Delhi wedding

A 23-year-old catering staffer was beaten to death by members of a disk jockey team at a wedding venue in the Japanese Park in outer Delhi’s Rohini in the early hours of Thursday after a quarrel that originated over handing over dinner plates quickly, police said adding that two of the suspects have been arrested.

The scuffle leading to the murder of the victim, Sandeep Thakur, broke out when the DJ team was told to finish eating quickly so that their dinner plates could be reused by the members of the catering team, said Rajneesh Garg, additional deputy commissioner of police (Rohini).

“The scuffle happened when the DJ and catering staff members were having dinner, after the wedding guests had left. The DJ team was having their dinner slowly, and the catering team was waiting for them to finish so that they could reuse the dinner plates,” said Garg.

“One of them picked up a plastic crate and smashed it on Thakur’s head,” the officer said.

The victim was declared dead when he was brought to the Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital.

The police registered a case of murder at Prashant Vihar police station and are carrying out raids to nab two other suspects.

The victim’s elder brother, Arjun Thakur, said that he got to know of the murder through a phone call from the hospital. “He has left behind a wife and five children. We trust the police to bring us justice,” he told media persons.