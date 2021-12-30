Caught on video: 24-yr-old beaten, stabbed to death near Delhi house by 3 men

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old man was stabbed and beaten to death by three men in a lane near his house in east Delhi’s Shahdara district on Wednesday evening, police said. Two of the three men, who were allegedly seen on a video footage thrashing the man, have been arrested.

Video footage of the incident shows the men smashing a chair on the victim’s head while another person, armed with a knife stabbed him twice.

Police said the dead man, Shahrukh, had an affair with one of the accused’s sister, a married woman.

The accused warned his sister and Shahrukh to end their relationship but the two didn’t back down. On Wednesday evening, he came with two of his friends and allegedly killed Shahrukh in the street.

Deputy commissioner of Police (DCP), Shahdara, R Sathiyasundaram said they got a PCR call around 5 pm from Ration Wali Gali in Old Seemapuri area. The caller said a man had been stabbed.

By the time the first police team responded to the call, Shahrukh had already been shifted to GTB Hospital. He later died of his injuries.

During investigation, and on analysis of CCTV footage in the area, police identified the accused as Zuber, Zafar and Aditya, residents of Seemapuri.

“Teams were formed, multiple raids were conducted and two of the accused persons, Aditya and Zuber were arrested. The third accused is absconding and we are making efforts to trace him as well,” said the DCP.

Police said Shahrukh was listed as a ‘Bad Character’ of Seemapuri police station, a term used by the police to denote that an individual has been accused of multiple crimes and needs to be kept under surveillance.

A case under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC & sections of the Arms Act was registered at the Seemapuri police station.