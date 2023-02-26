Manish Sisodia's CBI questioning LIVE: Delhi dy CM addresses supporters from Raj Ghat, says not afraid of going to jail
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is set to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged excise policy scam case on Sunday. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Sisodia assured of full cooperation in the investigation. Sisodia who left his house around 10am, also tweeted Sunday saying, he has the blessings of crores of Indians and does not care even if he has to spend a few months in jail.
Sisodia had earlier expressed apprehensions about being arrested. "They are using the CBI to take revenge and I am sure they will do that by getting me arrested," he had alleged. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also claimed Friday that his sources have confirmed that Sisodia will be arrested by CBI on Sunday.
In the case, the Enforcement Directorate has alleged that a part of the alleged ₹100 crore "kickbacks" generated in the scrapped Delhi excise policy were "used" in the 2022 Goa assembly election campaign of the AAP.
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 26, 2023 10:39 AM IST
What is excise policy?
The excise policy meant the exit of Delhi government from retail liquor business in the national capital. Under the new policy, 849 liquor stores were to open in Delhi across 32 zones.
Feb 26, 2023 10:32 AM IST
BJP replies on Manish Sisodia's ‘jail’ tweet on CBI questioning
Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said Bhagat Singh went to jail for freedom of the country, and Manish Sisodia will go to jail for corruption, if at all he goes to jail today. “That is why Sisodia should not take the name of Bhagat Singh. If he has not done no corruption, why Sisodia and AAP leaders are scared. The AAP leaders are in a state of panic which suggests that something is wrong,” said Khurana.
Feb 26, 2023 10:24 AM IST
Why is Manish Sisodia being probed?
He is under the scanner for alleged deliberate and gross procedural lapses which provided undue benefits to the tender process for liquor licensees for the year 2021-22.
Feb 26, 2023 10:19 AM IST
Manish Sisodia reaches Raj Ghat before leaving for CBI HQ
Feb 26, 2023 10:08 AM IST
Manish Sisodia greeted by AAP supporters while leaving residence to appear before CBI
Feb 26, 2023 10:06 AM IST
Sisodia to visit Raj Ghat before CBI headquarters
Manish Sisodia will visit Raj Ghat before he goes to CBI headquarters for questioning in excise policy case.
Feb 26, 2023 10:03 AM IST
Heavy security outside CBI office where Sisodia set to appear shortly
A heavy deployment of security has been made outside CBI headquarters where Manish Sisodia has to appear shortly.
Feb 26, 2023 10:01 AM IST
Manish Sisodia seen leaving his residence amid wave of supporters in Delhi
Feb 26, 2023 09:59 AM IST
Delhi dy CM leaves residence to appear in liquor policy 'scam' probe
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has left his residence to appear before CBI in liquor policy ‘scam’ probe on Sunday.
Feb 26, 2023 09:51 AM IST
Manish Sisodia meets his mother ahead of CBI questioning in liquor policy ‘scam’
Feb 26, 2023 09:49 AM IST
What is Delhi excise policy and why is it a flashpoint of BJP-AAP tussle?
The national capital is witnessing a massive political showdown between the Aam Aadmi Party government and the Centre over the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids on deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia over the excise policy.
Feb 26, 2023 09:34 AM IST
Manish Sisodia's ‘jail’ tweet ahead of CBI questioning in Delhi liquor 'scam'
Ahead of the questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged excise policy scam case, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday claimed he doesn't care if he has to stay in jail for a few months.