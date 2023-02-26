Manish Sisodia's CBI questioning LIVE: Delhi dy CM addresses supporters from Raj Ghat, says not afraid of going to jail

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is set to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged excise policy scam case on Sunday. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Sisodia assured of full cooperation in the investigation. Sisodia who left his house around 10am, also tweeted Sunday saying, he has the blessings of crores of Indians and does not care even if he has to spend a few months in jail.

Sisodia had earlier expressed apprehensions about being arrested. "They are using the CBI to take revenge and I am sure they will do that by getting me arrested," he had alleged. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also claimed Friday that his sources have confirmed that Sisodia will be arrested by CBI on Sunday.

In the case, the Enforcement Directorate has alleged that a part of the alleged ₹100 crore "kickbacks" generated in the scrapped Delhi excise policy were "used" in the 2022 Goa assembly election campaign of the AAP.