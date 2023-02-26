Home / Cities / Delhi News / AAP's ‘show of strength’ as Manish Sisodia holds roadshow ahead of CBI grilling | Watch

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Feb 26, 2023 10:15 AM IST

The Delhi deputy CM took a detour to Rajghat instead of going directly to the CBI headquarters, where his questioning is scheduled to begin at 11 am.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in a massive ‘show of strength,’ held a roadshow on Sunday, ahead of his questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Manish Sisodia questioning by the CBI is scheduled to commence at 11 am at its headquarters (HT Photos)
Click here for LIVE updates on Manish Sisodia's questioning

After leaving from his residence, Sisodia, whose questioning by the CBI is scheduled to begin at 11 am, took a detour to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat, instead of going directly to the probe agency's headquarters in the national capital.

The senior AAP leader's latest appearance before the agency will take place exactly a week after he was originally asked to appear. However, the 51-year-old politician, who also holds the finance portfolio, sought more time citing preparation of Delhi budget. His requested was accepted, and he was asked to come on Feb 26 instead.

Also Read | Manish Sisodia's ‘jail’ tweet ahead of CBI questioning in Delhi liquor 'scam'

Several Aam Aadmi Party leaders, meanwhile, have alleged Sisodia will be arrested by the CBI after this latest round of questioning. Also, the party claimed on Sunday its leaders were being put under house arrest by Delhi Police.

manish sisodia cbi
