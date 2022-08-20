CBI questions accused who played ‘active role’ in Delhi excise policy
CBI did not name which accused were called for questioning but nine private persons are named as accused in the FIR pertaining to irregularities in Delhi’s excise policy 2021-22
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday questioned a few private persons named in the first information report (FIR) pertaining to irregularities in Delhi’s excise policy 2021-22, who played an “active role” in framing and implementing the policy along with excise department officials, people familiar with the development said.
The federal agency didn’t name which accused were called for questioning but nine private persons-- Dinesh Arora, a close associate of deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Manoj Rai, former employee of Pernod Ricard, Sameer Mahendru, managing director of Jor Bagh based Indospirit Group, Amandeep Dhal, director of Brindco Sales Pvt Ltd, Vijay Nair, former CEO of Mumbai based event management company M/s Only Much Louder, Amit Arora, director of Buddy Retail Private Ltd, Sunny Marwah of Mahadev Liquors, Telangana based individual, Arun Ramchandra Pillai, and a Gurugram resident Arjun Pandey-- are named as accused along with Sisodia and three excise officials.
Also Read | Day after CBI raids, Manish Sisodia says 2024 polls will be Modi Vs Kejriwal
Vijay Nair, Manoj Rai, Amandeep Dhal and Sameer Mahendru were allegedly actively involved in framing and implementation of excise policy of Delhi government about which CBI wants to know whether they had free access to excise department files and office space.
Officials cited above said Sisodia and excise department officials will also be soon called for examination.
Some of the private persons themselves were into liquor vending business and hence major beneficiaries of the excise policy approved by Sisodia while a few of them are being treated as “middlemen”, said a CBI officer, who didn’t want to be named.
Also Read | BJP demands monsoon session of Delhi assembly to discuss excise policy
The agency has claimed in the FIR that some of the L-1 licence holders are issuing credit notes to retail vendors with an ab-initio intention to divert funds as undue pecuniary advantage to public servants.
A second officer cited above said the L-1 licencees are being asked about the public servants who were benefiting with the policy.
The agency, while indirectly referring to corruption on part of Sisodia, has said that Amit Arora, director of Buddy Retail, Dinesh Arora and Arjun Pandey are close associates of Manish Sisodia and are “actively involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantage collected from liquor licencees to accused public servants.” Being the deputy CM and minister in-charge of excise department, Sisodia has been charged under criminal conspiracy and Prevention of Corruption Act.
The agency is also probing as to who was to get the payment of ₹1 crore, transferred by Sameer Mahendru to Dinesh Arora, and another payment of ₹2-4 crore given to Arjun Pandey.
On Friday, the agency raided 31 places including Sisodia’s residence for almost 14 hours.
The excise scheme came under the scanner after Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena last month recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22.
-
17th century church in Chennai is bomb proof, Robert Clive got married here
Ever heard of bomb proofing as early as the 17th Century? Welcome to the serene St Mary's Church on the premises of Fort St George, the seat of power for centuries. This is the church where Robert Clive's marriage with Margaret Maskelyne was solemnised. Clive (1725-1774) one of the key architects of the British empire in India, had also attempted to end his life in then Madras.
-
BJP demands monsoon session of Delhi assembly to discuss excise policy
Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Saturday demanded that the monsoon session of the assembly be called to discuss the excise policy and said that chief minister Arvind Kejriwal should tell people why permission was given to open liquor vends in non-conforming areas. Hitting out at Kejriwal, Bidhuri said that the CM had said that the new excise policy will boost the revenue by Rs 10,000 crore.
-
Karnataka HC denies bail to BDA official citing corruption in govt offices
The Karnataka High Court has denied bail to a Bangalore Development Authority official stating that there was rampant corruption in government offices. Raju allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs one crore, negotiated it down to Rs 60 lakh and was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs five lakh in cash on June seven, 2022.
-
Ludhiana BJP leader Bharat Bhushan Sharma thrashed to death by drug addicts
A group of drug addicts thrashed a Ludhiana-based Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, 60, to death on Friday night. The accused also injured his specially-abled son with a sharp-edged weapon. Also read: HC bench recuses from hearing Punjab drug menace case According to the son of the victim, Raj Kumar Sharma, the accused were consuming drugs and creating a ruckus in front of their house.
-
Sisodia is accused no. 1 in liquor scam but Kejriwal is kingpin: Anurag Thakur
Union minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday alleged that Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is an accused number 1 in the alleged liquor scam case in the national capital, but the kingpin is chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Alleging the AAP is trying to hide excise “scam” with other issues, Thakur took a dig at Sisodia, calling him "Money Shh" as he “makes money and maintains silence”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics