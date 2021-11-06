CBSE issues guidelines for classes 10 and 12 Term-1 exams in the OMR format

In order to help Class 10 and 12 students who will be appearing for their board exams using the optical mark recognition (OMR) sheets for the first time, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday shared information on the new mode of assessment and also issued a set of dos and don’ts for students.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Keeping in view the unprecedented scenario arising out of Covid-19 pandemic, the CBSE, earlier this year, announced that it would conduct the board examinations in two parts this year. The format for the Term-1 examinations will be objective, multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and the exams will begin for Class 10 on November 30 and for Class 12 on December 1. There are over 2,100 CBSE-affiliated schools in Delhi.

According to the circular issued to principals on Saturday, the details of the candidate will come filled on the OMR sheets. “The candidate has to write a question paper code in the upper right corner in the space provided for the same. Question paper code will be written on the question paper…Only blue/black ballpoint pens are to be used for filling in the desired information and for giving responses...Use of pencils is strictly prohibited,” the CBSE said in the circular, adding that in case candidates used pencils for filling the OMR sheets, that will be deemed as “use of unfair means” and action will be taken against the student(s) accordingly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The board further said, “For giving a response, 4 circles — a, b, c, and d — are given next to each question in a row. Candidates once confident about the correctness of reply should darken the (appropriate) circle with a pen. After four circles are over, a box is given in the same row. Candidates have to write the correct option in that box — a, b, c or d — whichever the answer is.”

If the box is empty and the response is marked only in the circle, the board said it will be deemed that the “question was not been attempted” by the student. However, if the response is given in the box and the circle is left blank, it will be deemed that the “question has been attempted”. If the circle, box, and the last circle for the question number are all left blank, it will be considered that the “question has not been attempted”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Schools are requested that based on the information provided by the CBSE, practise sessions be organised for students. Prior to the practise sessions, teachers must also get well acquainted with the OMR sheets,” controller of examination Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

The duration of the examination will be 90 minutes and it will cover only the rationalised syllabus of Term-1. The question papers will be sent by the CBSE to schools along with the marking scheme, officials said.