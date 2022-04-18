Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cell to be set up to solve issues of migrant workers in U’khand: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand chief minister (CM) Pushkar Singh Dhami met migrant workers in the national capital on Sunday and said that a cell would be formed in Dehradun to solve the problems of the migrant residents of Uttarakhand
Published on Apr 18, 2022 04:20 PM IST
ByAgencies, New Delhi

The official press release by the chief minister’s office (CMO) stated, “Today, the migrant people of Uttarakhand met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at Uttarakhand Sadan in New Delhi. Chief Minister Shri Dhami expected everyone to be cooperative in the development of Uttarakhand (sic).”

Through this cell, along with resolving the problems of the migrant brothers, efforts will be made to implement their suggestions related to the interest of the state, said the CM.

Dhami said that the people of our state have brought laurels to the name of Uttarakhand besides creating a unique identity outside the state on the strength of their talent. He said that our expatriate people of Uttarakhand are not only partners in the development of our state but also our brand ambassadors.

