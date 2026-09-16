Central Delhi: Schools receive hoax bomb threats

Multiple schools in the city received bomb threats via emails on Tuesday morning, prompting the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services and bomb disposal squads to launch search operations, police said.

Teams of the Delhi Police, bomb detection and disposal squads, dog squads and the Delhi Fire Services reached the schools, the premises were evacuated as a precaution and thorough anti-sabotage checks were carried out. (Sonu Mehta/ Hindustan Times)

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Police said they received calls from schools in the New Delhi district around 10.30am.

Teams of the Delhi Police, bomb detection and disposal squads, dog squads and the Delhi Fire Services reached the schools, the premises were evacuated as a precaution and thorough anti-sabotage checks were carried out.

Police said nothing suspicious was found during searches and the email was declared hoax by noon.

Senior police officers said the bomb threats were received at the British School, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, Air Force Bal Bharati School, Carmel School and Sanskriti School.

“The school has received a security threat. All students have been safely evacuated from the school premises. The police have been informed and are taking necessary steps. The middle school students had completed their examinations, while the senior school students had completed most part of their examination. The school would like to take some time to assess the situation carefully and arrive at a well-considered decision regarding the remaining senior school examinations. We will communicate further details as soon as a decision is taken,” an official message by Sardar Patel Vidyalaya administration was sent to the parents at 11.07am.

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{{^usCountry}} Parents said it was the first day of the half-yearly examinations but the bomb threat led to immediate evacuation. The students were later called in to finish their exams. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Parents said it was the first day of the half-yearly examinations but the bomb threat led to immediate evacuation. The students were later called in to finish their exams. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said they are checking the emails and trying to identify the sender.

The email was sent from ID cinchakelly@gmail.com to schools with subject “BOOOOOMB New Delhi Schools @1.11 pm”.

It further read that Delhi has become Khalistan and the sender threatened to blow up schools, police stations and police chowkis at 1.11pm. The sender also threatened to blow up local courts at 3.11pm. Police said the email mentioned names of members of the Khalistan National Army and Babbar Khalsa International group.