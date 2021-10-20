Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Central Vista project: 160 entries for New India garden structure design
delhi news

Central Vista project: 160 entries for New India garden structure design

The CPWD, which is executing the Central Vista project, relaunched the design competition in July — the competition was first launched in November last year — in a bid to get more ideas for the iconic structure, which will be 134m in height
The garden and structure are part of the Central Vista project, which includes a new Parliament building, government offices, residences for the Prime Minister and the Vice President, and the relocation of the National Museum in North Block and South Block. (Sourced)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 11:25 PM IST
By Risha Chitlangia

New Delhi: The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has received 160 entries for the design of the “iconic” structure proposed at the New India garden which will be developed on the Yamuna riverfront as part of the Central Vista project. The CPWD has also initiated the process to finalise an agency for the plantation and landscape work at the garden.

According to CPWD officials, the garden is planned to commemorate India’s 75th year of independence and will be ready by August 15 next year.

The CPWD, which is executing the Central Vista project, relaunched the design competition in July — the competition was first launched in November last year — in a bid to get more ideas for the iconic structure, which will be 134m in height.

Close to 600 firms from across the country had registered for the competition. A senior CPWD official said, “We have received 160 entries on our portal and offline. A time limit to finalise the design can’t be given (right now).”

The CPWD has received most entries from Maharashtra (24), Karnataka and Tamil Nadu (21 each), followed by Delhi (16), Uttar Pradesh (15) and Gujarat (13).

RELATED STORIES

Located near the Purana Qila, the New India garden will be spread over 25 acres on the western bank of the river and have infotainment facilities, a “sphere of unity”, a walkway, an exhibit titled “Journey of India”, a “tech dome” and an open-air theatre. The “iconic structure” is planned to “realise the grand vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat”, as per the design brief by CPWD.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which is developing the Yamuna riverfront, is working on a plan to develop 90 hectares of area, opposite the New India Garden, on the eastern bank of Yamuna.

DDA officials said that this is being done to ensure continuity in landscape work. “The land parcel is located right behind the Commonwealth Games village. As the area falls right opposite the New India Garden, we are planning to rope in the same agency which will be hired by CPWD for plantation to ensure continuity in design. We will soon finalise the agency,” said a senior DDA official.

As the two land parcels are located on the banks of the river, environment activist Manoj Misra, convenor, Yamuna Jiye Abhiyan, said, “It is illegal to construct on the floodplain. There are two court orders, one by NGT and the other by the Delhi high court in 2005. The Delhi high court order clearly states that no construction is allowed within 300m from the edge of the water.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

North MCD pushes for relaxed fire norms in Old Delhi schools

Three arrested for stabbing 24-year-old woman to death in south Delhi

Delhi’s air quality to start deteriorating again from today: IMD

Delhiwale: Meet the Nila Gumbad
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
Uttarakhand Rains
Gold Price
Abhidhamma Day
T20 World Cup 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP