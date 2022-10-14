Centre announces rules for grant to establish paddy pellets plant

Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday announced a one-time financial assistance for individuals and companies to set up torrefaction and pelletisation plants to promote utilisation of paddy straw, as part of the Centre’s efforts to address issues of stubble burning and subsequent pollution.

The setting up of these plants, Yadav said, will also help generate income for farmers and create employment among rural youth.

Torrefaction is a thermal conversion method of biomass used to produce a high-quality solid biofuel that can be used for combustion, gasification, and additional non–energy-related applications.

Pelletizing is a method of agglomeration, or particle size enlargement, in which material fines are processed into pellets or granules.

Presiding over a “Guidelines for grant of one-time financial support for establishment of pelletisation and torrefaction plants to promote utilisation of paddy straw” workshop here, Yadav released the guidelines framed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for the initiative.

Once the pelletisation and torrefaction plants are set up, it would utilise a sizeable portion of the unmanaged paddy straw and help address the issue of crop residue burning and the resultant air pollution, he said.

“Under CPCB guidelines, individuals/entrepreneurs/companies, interested in setting up pelletisation and torrefaction plants, using only paddy straw generated in the NCT of Delhi, States of Punjab & Haryana, and NCR districts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh can submit an application for obtaining a one-time grant on capital investment,” he explained.

A total of ₹50 crore, generated in the form of environment protection charge collected by CPCB, has been earmarked for the initiative, he said.

“Under the guidelines, a maximum grant of ₹14 lakh per Ton/hr for a non-torrefied pellet plant and ₹28 lakh per Ton/hr for a torrefied pellet plant is being provided under the guidelines, with an overall cap of ₹70 lakhs for the former and ₹1.4 crore for the latter,” he said.

“Assuming complete utilisation of the corpus, over 1 million metric tonnes of paddy straw-based pellets are expected to be generated every year. With supplemental efforts by other stakeholders, the guidelines are expected to enhance paddy straw utilisation in power plants and industries, catalyse rural economy and further the spirit of entrepreneurship,” he added.

In addition to unfavourable meteorological conditions, paddy straw burning in Punjab and Haryana is a major reason behind the alarming spike in air pollution levels in the national capital in October and November. Farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear off the crop residue before cultivating wheat and potato.

According to government data, Punjab and Haryana generate around 27 million tonnes of paddy straw a year, of which around 6.4 million tonnes is not managed.

“This is a good step forward and is consistent with the new clean air policy of NCR. This value addition to make fuel from crop residues to replace coal and other dirty industrial fuels can help to reduce pollution,” said Anumita Roy Chowdhury, executive director of Centre for Science and Environment.