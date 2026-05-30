Centre exploring unified parking management body, new facilities for Delhi

The Centre is exploring the possibility of creating a unified parking management authority for Delhi, bringing multiple civic and transport agencies under a coordinated framework to tackle the Capital’s chronic parking issues, according to officials aware of the matter.

Officials said agencies have been asked to submit detailed data on parking slots under their jurisdiction. (HT Photo/Representative)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Authorities have also identified 27 hotspots across the city for creating parking facilities, which are leading to congestion on the Capital’s roads.

Officials said discussions are underway on the parking management with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and other stakeholders, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Delhi Traffic Police and the Transport Department.

Officials said agencies have been asked to submit detailed data on parking slots under their jurisdiction, including equivalent car space, authorised and unauthorised parking areas, parking capacity, and paid and unpaid parking facilities.

Information about parking conditions around heritage and tourist sites, revenue generation, and challenges in the existing system has also been sought.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The 27 sites, the list of which is seen by HT, include the central range, where key locations identified include areas near New Delhi Metro Station Gate No. 3, Ajmal Khan Park Road, and Shastri Park near Gurudwara Road in Karol Bagh, where a multilevel parking has been proposed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 27 sites, the list of which is seen by HT, include the central range, where key locations identified include areas near New Delhi Metro Station Gate No. 3, Ajmal Khan Park Road, and Shastri Park near Gurudwara Road in Karol Bagh, where a multilevel parking has been proposed. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Another proposal involves converting the existing Dangal Maidan parking opposite Old Delhi Railway Station into a multilevel facility.

A number of proposals are concentrated in the New Delhi range, where land near the Coast Guard office, opposite Patiala House court on Purana Quila Road, has been proposed for multilevel parking. Parking facilities have been proposed near Priya red light on Munirka Marg, and on land along Mehrauli-Mahipalpur Road near Nangal Dewat red light.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Spots identified for building parking facilities

Authorities have also proposed parking infrastructure at the T-point on Aruna Asif Ali Marg, near DAV School in Vasant Kunj, and opposite the Bhikaji Cama Place metro station, where both surface and multilevel parking options are being explored.

Other identified parking sites include land under the Janak Setu flyover near Delhi Cantonment Railway Station and the Sanjay T-point adjoining NH-48.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the South range, District Centre Saket, near Press Enclave Road and Mandir Marg, has been shortlisted for a multilevel parking project on DDA land. A surface parking facility has also been proposed near the cremation ground behind Savita Petrol Pump in South-East Delhi. “These parkings have been proposed to ease congestion in areas where people tend to park on the roads,” a traffic police officer said.

Proposals include land near Navjeevan Camp on Guru Ravidas Marg opposite the fish market and vacant NTPC land at Gautam Puri in Badarpur, where a multilevel parking project may be developed through lease or contract arrangements.

“Parking at these locations could ease congestion in densely populated commercial areas and near transit hubs,” a traffic police officer aware of the matter said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Officials said the identified sites were selected after considering traffic congestion, parking demand and availability of vacant or underutilised land parcels. “The projects are currently at a preliminary stage and will move forward only after feasibility studies, approvals from land-owning agencies and financial assessments are completed,” the officer said.