Centre stops Delhi govt's doorstep delivery of ration scheme

According to a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, the subsidised foodgrains being allocated by the department for distribution under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) cannot be used for running any state-specific or other scheme under a different name other than NFSA.
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:40 PM IST
The Central Government on Friday stopped the doorstep delivery of ration scheme MMGGRY (Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana) of Delhi Government, scheduled to be launched on March 25.

According to a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, the subsidised foodgrains being allocated by the department for distribution under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) cannot be used for running any state-specific or other scheme under a different name other than NFSA. The same is not permissible under the Act.

The said notification has been issued to the Food and Civil Supplies department of the Delhi Government.

"The use of new nomenclature or scheme name for distribution of NFSA foodgrains by the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi is not permissible," the notification said.

The notification further said, "The department will have no objection if a separate scheme is made by the UT government without mixing the elements of the NFSA foodgrains."

Under the MMGGRY scheme, the Delhi government was planning to provide packaged wheat flour, packaged rice and packaged sugar under the Targeted Public Distribution System.

