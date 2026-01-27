Centre to increase Yamuna flow through canals

The central government is planning to increase the volume of water flowing in the Yamuna by enhancing its share through the Upper Ganga Canal and the Munak canal, with the issue of boosting environmental flow discussed at a recent meeting of the Yamuna basin states, senior officials said. No timeline has been provided for implementation of increased e-flow measures, added officials. (Hindustan Times)

Environmental flow, or e-flow, refers to the minimum water required to maintain a river’s ecological health. Experts and agencies such as the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the environment department have pegged the Yamuna’s requirement at 23 cubic metres per second, while current flows remain at around 10 cumecs. A 2023 parliamentary panel had urged immediate steps to improve e-flow to curb visible pollution indicators such as frothing and foul odour, especially near Kalindi Kunj and Okhla.

A senior government functionary said basin states have been directed to increase e-flow and curb untreated effluent discharge through drains. “Under the rejuvenation plan, around 800 cusecs of water from the Upper Ganga Canal in Uttar Pradesh may be brought to Wazirabad. The Upper Ganga Canal already feeds the two water treatment plants in East Delhi. There are also proposals to increase 100 cusecs of water from the Munak canal,” the official said.

Haryana has been directed to take measures at the Hathnikund barrage to reduce silt accumulation.

The Delhi government has also decided to appoint a third-party agency to audit all drains in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi that discharge into the Yamuna. HT had earlier reported that measures under consideration include bringing Ganga water to the Yamuna and constructing a closed duct system to carry highly treated water from Yamuna Vihar, Coronation Pillar and Okhla sewage treatment plants.