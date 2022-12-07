Construction works allowed again in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves

With air pollution levels in Delhi coming down to the “very poor” category from “severe”, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday directed the lifting of GRAP-III restrictions from Delhi-NCR with immediate effect, allowing construction, demolition activities and BS-IV petrol and BS-III diesel vehicles now.

Actions under Stages-I to stage-ll of the GRAP will, however, remain invoked and be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further to the 'severe' category.

The sub-committee for invoking actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) held a review meeting in view of a significant improvement in the air quality in Delhi-NCR.

Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 304 on Wednesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, the air quality index is not likely to slip into the 'severe' category in the next few days.

Amid favourable meteorological conditions, the air pollution in Delhi is likely to ameliorate and stay in the 'poor' to 'very poor' range in the coming days, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said in an order.

The GRAP Sub-Committee accordingly decided to revoke stage 3 of the GRAP across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect, it said.

The CAQM also said construction and demolition project sites and industrial units which have been issued closure orders on account of violations or non-compliance shall not resume their operations under no circumstances.

All construction and demolition work, except for essential projects, were banned in Delhi-NCR under the third stage of GRAP as pollution levels surged to 'severe' levels on Saturday (AQI 407).

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

