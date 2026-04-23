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Challenging a judge’s integrity must be backed by cogent evidence: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court states allegations against judges must be backed by evidence, as unfounded claims undermine judicial authority. Contempt proceedings initiated.

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 04:00 am IST
By Shruti Kakkar
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The Delhi High Court has observed that allegations challenging a judge’s integrity must be backed by cogent evidence as such claims erode their authority and impedes the fair, fearless delivery of justice.

The court was hearing a suo motu contempt petition against a YouTuber and two advocates for making scandalous remarks about the judiciary.

A bench of justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja in a verdict on Tuesday said, “If one has to attack a judicial officer on his integrity or competence, it must be done with cogent evidence; it cannot be made lightly. Such an attack, if made without any basis, undermines the authority of the judicial officer and interferes with the dispensation of justice by him/her without fear or favour. Any such criticism must therefore be well-founded, especially because the judicial officer, unlike the complainant, has no means to justify his actions in public.”

The court was hearing a suo motu contempt petition against a YouTuber and two advocates for making scandalous remarks about the judiciary, including unproven allegations of bias against judicial officers, in videos featuring interviews with two advocates. The contempt was initiated in 2025 following the reference made by two judicial officers.

The matter regarding the sentence has been fixed for May 12.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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