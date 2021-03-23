Cheers! Delhiites welcome new legal drinking age of 21

The Delhi government’s move to reduce the legal drinking age from 25 to 21 years has got glasses clinking in the Capital, as young Delhiites as well as restaurateurs feel the move has been long in the making.

“Delhi was one of few states that had the higher benchmark of 25. Lowering the age to 21 is progressive and pragmatic. We had been requesting for this reduction for a long time and we are grateful to the state government which finally made this happen. This move will bring more footfall and revenue to Delhi and also compensate for the losses that the hospitality industry suffered during the last year,” says Delhi-based restaurateur Priyank Sukhija.

Restaurateur Saurabh Khanijo concurs with Sukhija and adds, “This is a very welcome change which was a must. When the eligible age to get married is 21 then why should the age for drinking be 25? The idea that individuals need to drink responsibly applies to everyone at all times. Restaurants have to ensure responsible drinking for people above 25, and with the age now at 21, our responsibility remains the same. Besides, this is in line with the rules world over, where drinking age is even lower than 21.”

Youngsters in the Capital are also elated at the news, and feel this will allow them to drink responsibly. “We can now enjoy our parties without any guilt! This move will help people buy liquor from stores instead of paying someone more money to buy it illegally. Also, I believe those under 25, who may be addicted to alcohol, can now seek help at various deaddiction centres without any fear,” opines Dhruv Barak, a final year Philosophy honours student at Delhi University. Anysha Kumar, another BA Programme final year student at St Stephen’s college in DU says, “It’s about time. People are drinking anyway, and it is only logical to not penalise them for something that’s permissible a few kilometres across the border in cities like Noida!”

