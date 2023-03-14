Chirag Dilli flyover closure: Traffic woes continue as commuters face delays

The closure of the Chirag Dilli flyover for repairs continued to affect smooth traffic movement for the second day as commuters using the outer Ring Road Chirag Dilli faced traffic jams and delays up to 15-20 minutes during the morning office hours on Tuesday.

Commuters stuck in traffic expressed their displeasure and blamed the traffic police and PWD. (HT Photo)

Vehicles were stuck in the jams with queue length ranging from 800m to 1km observed along the Nehru Place to IIT carriageway of the outer Ring Road while a slowdown was also noticed along the Josip Broz Tito Marg.

Commuters, who were at the receiving end of the traffic woes, expressed their displeasure and blamed the traffic police and the public works department (PWD) .

Manful Dagar, a commuter said the repair work should have been delayed till the board examinations were over.

“It is insensitive to keep this kind of uncertainty on kids. People do not know for how long they might be stuck in this mess,” he added.

Another commuter, Kalaj Saroha, who was heading towards Mahipalpur said the traffic police should increase the green light period for the straight moving traffic.

“Right now, it is being opened for green signal for mere 30-40 seconds while the closure time is over two minutes,” he added.

The commuters on Tuesday morning took at least 15-18 minutes to cross the 2.5km long stretch between Nehru Place flyover and Chirag Dilli intersection.

Delhi traffic police had suggested three alternative routes in their traffic advisory.

For traffic moving from Nehru Place towards IIT Delhi, the commuters moving towards Dhaula Kuan, AIIMS, Defence Colony were advised to take a right turn from under Nehru Place Flyover and follow Lala Lajpat Rai Marg towards Moolchand Hospital Flyover for their destination. For the opposite traffic (IIT Delhi to Nehru Place), two diversion points have been suggested at Panchsheel flyover and IIT flyover.

“The commuters heading towards Greater Kailash and Nehru Place from IIT Delhi on Outer Ring Road are advised to take a left turn from Panchsheel Flyover towards August Kranti Marg to go to Ring Road and take a right turn from under Moolchand Flyover towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg to reach their destination. Alternatively, they can take a left turn from IIT Flyover towards Aurobindo Marg to go to Ring Road and again take the Moolchand Flyover --Lala Lajpat Rai Marg to reach their destination,” the advisory added.

On Sunday evening, PWD had initiated a 50-day long flyover repair project on Chirag Dilli flyover during which the Nehru Place-IIT carriageway will remain closed down for initial 25 days while the second carriageway will undergo repairs between April 5 and April 30.

