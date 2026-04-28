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CIC questions DDA over denial of RTI on land allotment to private schools

CIC questions DDA over denial of RTI on land allotment to private schools

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 06:04 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Raising concerns over transparency in the allocation of public land to private schools, the Central Information Commission has questioned the Delhi Development Authority for denying information under the RTI Act, noting that the matter involves students' interest.

CIC questions DDA over denial of RTI on land allotment to private schools

The case relates to a school in Phase-3, Ashok Vihar, where an RTI applicant sought details on whether the land was allotted at market or concessional rates and the terms of such allotment.

The applicant claimed that the school's claim of being "self-owned" was being used to justify fee hikes affecting around 6,000 students.

In its response, the DDA denied the requested information by invoking Section 8 of the RTI Act, stating that the information sought "relates to personal information the disclosure of which has no relationship to any public activity or interest, or which would cause unwarranted invasion of the privacy of the individual."

The First Appellate Authority upheld this response, terming the reply satisfactory.

However, Information Commissioner Sanjeev Kumar Jindal said in the order that the denial of information under Section 8 of the RTI Act appeared to be a "mechanical reproduction" of the provision without adequate justification and noted that the matter involves students' interest.

With both the appellant and the respondent absent during the hearing in the second matter, the commission directed the respondent CPIO to submit a written explanation for the absence despite due notice, warning of action under the RTI Act.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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