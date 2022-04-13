Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / City’s specialised schools named after Ambedkar
delhi news

City’s specialised schools named after Ambedkar

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said the government was following the tradition of honouring martyrs, freedom fighters and nation-builders by renaming SoSEs after Dr. B.R Ambedkar.
A file photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (PTI)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 04:58 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Delhi government’s Schools of Specialized Excellence will now be known as Dr BR Ambedkar Schools of Specialized Excellence, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said after chairing a meeting of the naming authority on Monday.

“It is an honour for us to name our schools after him. Having their schools named after Dr BR Ambedkar will bring the sense of responsibility among students to serve the nation and make it an even better place to live in the future,” said Sisodia.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said the government was following the tradition of honouring martyrs, freedom fighters and nation-builders by renaming SoSEs after Dr. B.R Ambedkar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi school ambedkar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP