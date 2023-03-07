Civic body to carry out road repair works: Delhi mayor

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is working on a plan to refurbish roads under the civic body’s jurisdiction, Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Monday.

The civic body manages roads narrower than 60 feet --- most of these are internal colony roads. Streets wider than 60 feet are maintained by the Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD).

Oberoi said the corporation plans to use funds from the Mukhyamantri Sadak Yojana of the Delhi government. “Earlier, there was a lack of coordination between the Delhi legislators and municipal councillors but now there will be much more synergy with the Aam Aadmi Party being in power both in MCD as well as the Delhi government. We have even started road repair work at several locations,” she added.

Before the three civic bodies in Delhi were merged in May last year, the corporations had been facing an acute financial crisis and several civil and developments works could not be implemented.

Earlier in the day, Oberoi inspected various schools, hospitals, parks and community centres in Shalimar Bagh-A and Wazirpur area along with the local councillors. “No work has been done for a long time. We plan to resolve this by bringing the Delhi government model of governance to MCD,” she added.

The MCD has not been able to conclude its first meeting as the elections to the six members of the Standing Committee are yet to be held. The House is also yet to discuss the tax proposals that were presented by the commissioner in December to the Special Officer.

On the issue of the pending Budget, deputy mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal said discussions have already taken place between the chief minister and municipal commissioner. He added that “a people friendly” Budget will be presented soon.

The Delhi high court had put on hold the Standing Committee elections on February 25 on a petition by two BJP councillors who had argued that the mayor ordered a re-election without declaring the results of the elections conducted on February 24. The point of contention was one vote that the mayor declared invalid, but was held valid by the municipal secretariat officials.