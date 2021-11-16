Clarify contribution of stubble burning to Delhi’s air pollution: Rai to Centre

The Delhi government’s environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday asked the Centre to clarify the exact contribution of stubble burning to New Delhi’s air pollution a day after the Supreme Court pulled up his government for “passing the buck” and the union government for not proposing “drastic measures”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This comes after the Centre on Monday submitted an affidavit in the court saying the contribution was just four per cent. “On Monday, there was a big debate between experts and sections of the media on what is the exact contribution of stubble burning to Delhi’s PM 2.5 concentration. While the affidavit said the contribution was 4%, another section in the same affidavit says the contribution of stubble burning to Delhi is 35-40%. Either the 4% or the 40% figure is correct,” said Gopal Rai.

He asked union environment minister Bhupender Yadav to look into the contribution and clarify the correct figure so corrective measures can be taken. Rai shared the daily data on the contribution of stubble burning to Delhi’s PM 2.5 from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, a body under the union earth sciences ministry. He added the average contribution of farm fires between November 4 and November 14 was around 31%. “This body also falls under the central government, so which figure is correct?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: UP CM Adityanath orders officials to take measures to curb pollution in NCR

He added a special team formed to tackle a four per cent contribution will work differently from that formed to tackle 40%. “I request the minister (Yadav) to look into this matter and give everyone clarity.”

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to hold an emergency meeting on air pollution on Tuesday. Rai said at the meeting held by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR, the Delhi government suggested implementing work-from-home across Delhi-NCR, along with a ban on construction activities in the region. He added the Delhi government also suggested shutting down industries, if required. “We have banned construction activities in Delhi, but we have asked the commission to impose this across NCR. Similarly, like Delhi, all government offices in NCR can work from home.” Gopal Rai said the final decisions made by the CAQM were awaited.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Other states also shared their thoughts at the meeting. We are currently waiting for the final minutes of the meeting and the decisions that have been taken. We hope a joint action plan can come out, which can be implemented across NCR.”

The Supreme Court on Monday said NCR states were doing little to control what has become an annual public health crisis.

Rai said the Delhi government will launch phase two of the “Red Light On, Gaadi Off” campaign from November 19 as part of its efforts to check local sources of pollution. Phase one of the campaign was held between October 18 and November 18.“Due to the air quality, we have decided to extend the campaign. Phase-two of the campaign will run for 15 days.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

New Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to the “severe” category on Tuesday with an air quality index (AQI) of 404 at 2pm. The AQI on Monday was 353 (very poor), as per the 4 pm bulletin. Low wind speeds across Delhi even during the day were trapping pollutants locally and not allowing dispersal.