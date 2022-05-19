Class 12 student attacked outside school in Sultanpuri

NEW DELHI: A 15-year-old class 12th student of a government school was attacked with belts and knives outside his school in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri on Wednesday afternoon. Police have registered a case and begun probe.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sameer Sharma said that a police control room call was received at 2:05pm regarding the incident. When police reached the spot, they were informed by the victim that he was walking out of the school after his examination when he saw that three-four boys were waiting for him near the gate. “He said that the boys unknown to him grabbed him and started attacking him with belts and knives,” Sharma said.

The victim was then shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for medical examination, police said adding that the boy has suffered a lacerated wound over his head and a stab wound on his thigh.

Police said that a case under section 323 (Causing hurt), 324 (Causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 341 (Wrongful restraint) and 34 (Common intention) has been registered. “CCTV cameras of the school have been examined and the injured as well his classmates are being examined. Further investigation is underway,” Sharma said.