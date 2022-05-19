Class 12 student attacked outside school in Sultanpuri
NEW DELHI: A 15-year-old class 12th student of a government school was attacked with belts and knives outside his school in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri on Wednesday afternoon. Police have registered a case and begun probe.
Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sameer Sharma said that a police control room call was received at 2:05pm regarding the incident. When police reached the spot, they were informed by the victim that he was walking out of the school after his examination when he saw that three-four boys were waiting for him near the gate. “He said that the boys unknown to him grabbed him and started attacking him with belts and knives,” Sharma said.
The victim was then shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for medical examination, police said adding that the boy has suffered a lacerated wound over his head and a stab wound on his thigh.
Police said that a case under section 323 (Causing hurt), 324 (Causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 341 (Wrongful restraint) and 34 (Common intention) has been registered. “CCTV cameras of the school have been examined and the injured as well his classmates are being examined. Further investigation is underway,” Sharma said.
-
NGT orders demolition of ‘illegal’ structures over Sahibabad drain in Ghaziabad
The National Green Tribunal has declared all the constructions and other such structures on the bed and 12m buffer zone from the edge of Sahibabad drain in Ghaziabad 'illegal' and issued directions for their demolition, irrespective of the permissions granted earlier by the Ghaziabad municipal corporation. A petition for removal of encroachments and constructions over the drain was filed by city-based activist Haji Arif in 2014.
-
HC tells DDA to reconsider policy for mortgaging school land
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Wednesday directed the Delhi Development Authority to reconsider its policy of giving conditional permission for mortgaging a school land to recover the lease money from the management, saying that such a practice may disrupt the functioning of the schools, putting its future in “jeopardy”.
-
Victim 27: Search for DNA sample to identify casualty in Mundka fire
Geeta Devi, 42, lived in a modest rented room, which had no windows, in the Mubarakpur Dabas village's Parvesh Nagar area in north-west Delhi. The police are still looking for someone who could provide a sample for Geeta. The owner of Parvesh Nagar, 40, Anita Anand hopes that Geeta is alive. The neighbours pooled money and helped Geeta. Geeta used to sustain on the monthly widow pension and odd jobs.
-
Sex determination racket busted Ludhiana, doctor arrested
A doctor was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly running an illegal sex determination centre in Rishi Nagar. The accused has been identified as an ayurvedic doctor, Mohinder Kaur. Health department officials said that a raid was conducted following complaints that people from across Punjab and Haryana were getting sex detection tests done at the centre. A special team, led by district family welfare officer Dr Harpreet Singh, was formed to bust the racket.
-
Delhi high court gets 9 new judges, total strength at 44
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Wednesday got nine new judges taking the total strength of the number of judges to 44 from the existing 35. The high court has a sanctioned strength of 60 judges. Acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi administered the oath to Tara Vista Ganju, Mini Pushkarna, Vikas Mahajan, Tushar Rao Gedela, Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, Sachin Dutta, Amit Mahajan, Gaurang Kanth and Saurabh Banerjee.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics