Class 7 girl student critical after falling from Rohini school terrace; mother alleges lapses

NEW DELHI: Police have registered a case after a 12-year-old Class 7 girl student sustained critical injuries after allegedly falling from the third-floor roof of a private school in Rohini’s Prem Nagar, an officer said on Sunday.

Police said the incident occurred on October 10, when the student, accompanied by her mother, visited the school to clear pending fees and collect her examination results. (HT Archive)

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Police said the incident occurred on October 10, when the student, accompanied by her mother, visited the school to clear pending fees and collect her examination results.

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Police said they registered the case under Section 125(A) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on October 16, following a formal complaint filed by the girl’s mother.

In the First Information Report seen by HT, the student’s mother, a widow, alleged severe negligence by the school administration and accused staff of trying to cover up the incident.

She said that while she paid the fees in cash, her daughter went to use a school washroom. She said she panicked because, even after 20 minutes, her daughter did not return, and she started searching for her frantically.

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{{^usCountry}} “I requested the school staff to check the CCTV footage. While one staff member agreed to help, the school principal arrived and dismissively told us that they did not have time to spare for such searches,” the woman alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I requested the school staff to check the CCTV footage. While one staff member agreed to help, the school principal arrived and dismissively told us that they did not have time to spare for such searches,” the woman alleged. {{/usCountry}}

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The search ended when bystanders from a street behind the building raised an alarm about a girl who had fallen from the roof. “I rushed outside and saw two people putting my daughter on a motorcycle to rush her to hospital. She was bleeding heavily,” she stated.

The girl was initially rushed to a local facility and later transferred to a private hospital, where she remains in critical condition in the ICU with surgery scheduled, police said

The woman alleged that representatives associated with the school “tried to suppress the matter”. “They assured us that they would cover all medical expenses and pressured us not to file a police complaint, stating my daughter had fallen on her own. They even reached the hospital to question my daughter without informing me,” she alleged, adding that the school later reneged on its promise to cover treatment costs after the family refused to stay quiet.

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The woman said the school had infrastructural deficiencies, including no proper roof railings or safety measures.

“Our only demand is an impartial investigation into how the girl fell from the roof when the school was open, and staff were present on the premises,” she said.

The woman alleged that the school staff also misbehaved with the girl’s grandparents when questioned about the lapses.

The woman said her daughter is in critical condition and only responding to gestures. A senior police officer said a probe is underway.

HT reached out to the school administration for comments but did not receive a response by the time of going to press.