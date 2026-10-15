Delhi class 12 student stabbed to death outside school over uniform shoes; 5 held

A 17-year-old class 12 student was allegedly stabbed to death outside a government school in southwest Delhi's Mohan Garden area following a dispute over school uniform shoes, police said on Thursday. A murder case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, police said. (Naveen Sharma) (Representative Image)

Five accused, including three juveniles, have been apprehended in connection with the incident that took place at around 6.10 pm on Wednesday near the Government Senior Secondary School, they said.

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The injured student was taken to a private hospital, where he died during treatment, police said.

The victim lived in Mohan Garden. His father is an ex-serviceman who works as a security guard in Gurugram, they added.

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According to a witness, the dispute began after the victim was reported to a teacher for not wearing the prescribed school shoes. After school hours, an argument escalated into a fight, during which one of the accused allegedly stabbed the student, a police officer said.

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The knife allegedly used in the crime was recovered near the school gate. A murder case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, police said.