According to a witness, the dispute began after the victim was reported to a teacher for not wearing the prescribed school shoes. After school hours, an argument escalated into a fight, during which one of the accused allegedly stabbed the student, a police officer said.
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Home/India News/Delhi Class 12 Student Stabbed To Death Outside School Over Uniform Shoes; 5 Held