Class 9 and 11 examinations will be conducted in offline mode in CBSE schools
The board has also asked the schools to attempt to begin the 2021-2022 academic session from April 1, as is the norm.(HT photo)
Class 9 and 11 examinations will be conducted in offline mode in CBSE schools

Schools across the country were closed for several months since March last year as part of restrictions put in place to curb the coronavirus disease crisis.
By Fareeha Iftikhar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:31 AM IST

All schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct in-person annual examinations for classes 9 and 11, as per a direction issued by the board on Thursday, as schools across the country begin to reopen in phases, after months shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The board has also advised schools to start the next academic session by April 1 this year.

“For classes 9 and 11, schools should take steps to identify and remedy learning gaps and thereafter conduct examinations by strictly following Covid-19 protocols as per examination by-laws,” read the notification issued by CBSE controller of examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj.

To be sure, the board has not specified if the new academic session will be held in person, or remotely, and said schools can start the session following Covid-19 protocols in place in the respective states and Union territories.

Schools across the country were closed for several months since March last year as part of restrictions put in place to curb the coronavirus disease crisis. Several states started reopening schools in a phases from November 2020, while Delhi allowed schools to call back students of classes 10 and 12 from January 18, and those in classes 9 and 11 from February 5 for practicals and remedial classes.

“We request parents to understand that only offline examinations in classes 9 and 11 will prepare students for the board classes next year and for competitive exams,” the notification added.

The CBSE has directed all its affiliated schools to gear up to welcome students for face-to-face classes. “Schools have (re)opened in a majority of the states and with the improvement of the Covid-19 situation, it is expected that schools will (re) open in other states/UTs as well. This will help students to attend schools to complete their practicals to prepare for the final exams... Teachers should focus on each student and access the learning gap,” the CBSE notification read.

The board has also asked the schools to attempt to begin the 2021-2022 academic session from April 1, as is the norm.

A senior official in the Delhi government education department said the Directorate of Education (DoE) has already issued a date sheet for mid-term exams for classes 9 and 11 that will be conducted between March 20 and April 15 in offline mode. However, the official warned that it may be unfeasible to begin the next session from April 1.

“Our mid-term exams themselves will continue till mid-April and then we will have to conduct final exams. How is it possible to start the new session by April 1?” the official said.

The CBSE’s directive was received well by several principals.

Meenakshi Khushwaha, principal of Birla Vidya Niketan, said, “In Class 11, we have 272 students, and parents of over 250 students have already consented to send their children to school for in-person exams. Similarly, most parents of students in Class 9 are ready to send their wards for the exam. We are taking all precautions. We will keep staggered timing for entry and exit of students. There will be a limited number of students in each room and the campus will be sanitized properly before and after exams. We are also ready to provide a separate room to students for taking exams in case their parents are really scared about their safety.” The school will conduct the annual examination in March.

RP Singh, principal of Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya (RPVV) in Surajmal Vihar, said, “The offline examination will build confidence among students and prepare them for board classes. The schools are already taking all Covid-19 related precautions, and students of classes 9 and 11 have also started coming to schools now. Conducting in-person exams for these students will not be a problem.”

Family members of some students, however, said they were concerned about the CBSE’s direction. The sister of a class 11 student at a private school in south Delhi said, “There is still a lot of apprehension among parents about the safety of their children and the family members. We live with grandparents, both aged above 90, and really concerned about their safety. Why can’t schools conduct exams online like they did last year?”

Jyoti Arora, principal of Mount Abu Public School, said that in March last year, only a few exams were pending when the lockdown was announced to contain the Covid-19 infection. The situation was very different at that time. It is far better now, and we are moving towards normalcy.”

