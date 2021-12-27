Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
delhi news

Class 9 student dies by suicide in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar

Police said the boy’s parents had gone to the Mayur Vihar market for shopping when he took the extreme step.
Police said they were in contact with the boy’s family members to know the possible reasons(Representational image)
Published on Dec 27, 2021 03:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

A 15-year-old Class 9 student died after allegedly jumping off the sixth floor of a residential apartment near Pandav Nagar in east Delhi on Saturday night.

Police said the boy’s parents had gone to the Mayur Vihar market for shopping when he took the extreme step. The boy’s father is a senior government officer.

“The boy was alone at home. He was found lying injured outside the building by some neighbours, who rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The spot was inspected by the crime team as well as forensic experts. So far, no foul play is suspected. Further enquiry is on,” said deputy commissioner of police (east) Priyanka Kashyap.

Police said they were in contact with the boy’s family members to know the possible reasons behind his alleged extreme step. “We will ask the family members if he was upset over anything or was undergoing treatment,” said a police officer, who did not want to be named.

Help is just a call away 

Snehi: 011-65978181

Sumaitri: 011-23389090

delhi news
