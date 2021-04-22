Clear sky in Delhi today; AQI remains in moderate category

Delhi is likely to see a mainly clear sky on Thursday, as per the India Meteorological Department forecast.

The minimum temperature is likely to be 19 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 35°C.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday was 18.7°C, four notches below normal and the maximum temperature was 33.4°C -- five degrees below normal.

Also Read | Covid-19 surge: Capital on the brink

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality continued to be in the moderate category on Thursday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 10am stood at 121. On Wednesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 134, which is in the lower end of the moderate category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.