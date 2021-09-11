‘Cleared up within 30 minutes...’: Aviation minister Scindia on waterlogging at Delhi airport

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said he was informed that the waterlogged forecourt at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport was cleared up within just 30 minutes as visuals, showing parts of the airport submerged under water emerged on social media, as heavy rain lashed the national capital and its adjoining areas on Saturday. Scindia was tagged by several Twitter users who complained about the state of the country’s busiest airport.

“Got in touch with officials, and was told that the waterlogged forecourt was cleared up within 30 minutes,” the minister tweeted, responding to journalist Swati Chaturvedi, who was among those who tagged Scindia on the social networking site.

Meanwhile, in its latest update on the situation, the official Delhi Airport Twitter handle put out a video, showing a clear forecourt as passengers make their exit in the background. “Due to heavy downpour, passengers encountered waterlogging for a short while. The on-ground team was immediately mobilised and the operations are back to normal since 9am,” an earlier update noted.

“Due to sudden heavy rain, for a short period, there was waterlogging at the forecourt. Our team was immediately aligned to look into it, and the issue has been resolved,” it said, responding to radio jockey Sayema Rahman.

Several Twitter users have applauded officials for quick action on their part.

Named after former prime minister Indira Gandhi, IGI is among the busiest airports globally, as well as in Asia.