Cloudy sky in Delhi, light rain predicted over parts of Haryana, UP

The IMD also predicted light to moderate intensity rain over parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
 A cloudy sky and a view of the Qutub Minar, at Mehrauli in New Delhi.
Published on Dec 27, 2021 07:03 AM IST
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain and drizzle and shallow to moderate fog in Delhi.

"Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Hodal (Haryana) Nandgaon, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Raya, Hathras, Jalesar (Uttar Pradesh) during next 2 hours," the national weather forecasting agency tweeted at 5am.

On Sunday evening, several parts of the national capital witnessed light showers, with the maximum temperature settling at 21.4 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

With this, the air quality index (AQI) of the city was recorded in the severe category on Sunday evening. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city had an AQI of 460 at around 7pm.

In adjoining Faridabad, the AQI was reported to be at 455 while in Ghaziabad it was 430, Greater Noida 428, Gurgaon 378 and Noida 438.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

