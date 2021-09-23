Cloudy sky with a chance of light rain in Delhi today: IMD

Delhi is likely to see cloudy sky with light rain and thundershowers on Thursday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Thursday is likely to be 25°C while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 32°C.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 31.8°C and the minimum was 26°C, a degree above normal.

Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Thursday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 62. On Wednesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 69.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Wednesday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “Delhi’s AQI is in satisfactory category today as predicted by SAFAR due to local pollution and scattered rainfall, and it will remain in good to satisfactory category for next 3 days due to rainfall.