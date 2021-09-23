JNU to reopen classes for 3rd-year PhD scholars from today

As the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation improves in Delhi, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has decided to hold classes for third-year PhD scholars from Thursday. The university said in a statement on Wednesday that final year MBA and MSc students can attend physical classes from September 27 (next Monday).

The JNU has announced that it will resume classes for students in a phased manner. Previously, the campus had reopened on September 6 for those PhD scholars who have to submit their research thesis by the end of 2021.

Issuing an order on Wednesday, the JNU said that classes will resume for both hostellers and day scholars of the third-year PhD scholars and final year MBA and MSC students.

The order said that buses will be allowed inside the campus bu the staff will have to follow Covid-19 norms. To avoid overcrowding, the process of issuance of student ID cards from the security office will be decentralised and the cards will be issued at the school/special centre level, Wednesday’s order added.

Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) decides phase 3 and 4 reopenings of the campus from 23rd September and 27th September respectively. pic.twitter.com/xUVZ0mKa2C — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2021

The JNU administration also warned that anyone found violating the above guidelines, shall face proceedings under the provisions of Section 51-60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other applicable laws.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government in Delhi announced last month that schools for classes 9-12, colleges and coaching institutions will reopen from September 1 due to an improvement in the pandemic situation. The government initially said that students of classes 6-8 will also be allowed to attend schools from September 8, but as per an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on September 15, schools in the national capital will remain closed up to class 8 as of now.

Delhi on Wednesday reported 30 new cases, 19 recoveries and zero deaths due to the coronavirus disease. With this, the caseload has climbed to 1,438,586 including 1,413,090 recoveries, 25,085 deaths and 411 active cases.