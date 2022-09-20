Home / Cities / Delhi News / Cloudy sky with light rain expected in Delhi today: IMD

Cloudy sky with light rain expected in Delhi today: IMD

Published on Sep 20, 2022 09:36 AM IST

The minimum temperature on Tuesday is likely to be 25°C while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 33°C

The maximum temperature on Monday was 33.7°C and the minimum was 24.6°C. (File image)
ByHT Correspondent

Delhi is likely to see cloudy sky with light rain on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature on Monday was 33.7°C and the minimum was 24.6°C.

Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Tuesday morning.

Data from Sameer App, which provides hourly updates on the national air quality index (AQI) published by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 9am stood at 158.

On Monday, the average 24-hour AQI was 182.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Monday, the union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “AQI today indicates ‘upper end of satisfactory’ air quality. Dust (size > 2.5 micrometer) contributes ~ 65% to PM10. For the next 3 days (20th, 21st, 22nd) peak wind speed is likely to be ~ 8-15 km/h causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘satisfactory’ or ‘lower end of moderate’ due to expected trace rain spells. Moderate temperature (~ 32-35°C) and mixing layer height (~ 2.0 km) maintains moderate ventilation.”

