 CM announces ₹10 lakh relief to families of deceased in Delhi fire | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Delhi / CM announces 10 lakh relief to families of deceased in Delhi fire

CM announces 10 lakh relief to families of deceased in Delhi fire

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 17, 2024 06:24 AM IST

Kejriwal added that the government will also provide compensation to those whose shops and houses were gutted in the fire

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the Delhi government would provide 10 lakh to the families of the 11 people who were killed and 20,000 to 2,00,000 to those injured in the fire that broke out at a paint manufacturing factory in Nehru Enclave, Alipur, on Thursday evening.

New Delhi, India - February 16, 2024: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met with local residents at the site of a paint godown that caught fire last night, resulting in the death of 11 people in Alipur, in New Delhi on Friday, February 16, 2024. (Photo by Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
New Delhi, India - February 16, 2024: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met with local residents at the site of a paint godown that caught fire last night, resulting in the death of 11 people in Alipur, in New Delhi on Friday, February 16, 2024. (Photo by Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Kejriwal added that the government will also provide compensation to those whose shops and houses were gutted in the fire. The chief minister made the announcement during his visit to the site on Friday morning where he also interacted with the victims’ families.

Responding to the allegations that the factory was not authorised to operate in the congested residential neighbourhood, Kejriwal said: “It will be investigated how a paint factory was running in a residential area, and action will also be taken. We will fully assess the government’s policy regarding the shops and houses that were burnt. I just told the DM (district magistrate)... the loss incurred will be compensated as per the government’s policy. An allegation is being made that the fire brigade had come late. I will order an inquiry into it and whoever is guilty of this”.

After interacting with the residents in Alipur, Kejriwal wrote in a post on X: “The fire that broke out yesterday is a matter of great sadness... The shops and the houses nearby caught fire. Eleven people have died in this, four people are said to be injured. Our condolences to the families of those who died and a compensation amount of 10 lakh will be given to each family. No price can be put on anyone’s death, but we will do whatever we can to help. The two injured who had minor injuries will be given 20,000 each and the two who had major injuries will be given 2 lakh each.”

