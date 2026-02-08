CM launches ₹400cr projects in SW Delhi

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday laid the foundation stone for development works worth approximately ₹400 crore in the Matiala Assembly constituency. She said the approved budget will significantly accelerate development works in the area. (Hindustan Times)

The chief minister said there would never be a shortage of funds for the development of rural areas.

“The government’s objective is not to confine development to paperwork, but to implement it on the ground and bring visible, positive change in the lives of every citizen,” she added.

Elaborating on the projects, she said the initiatives include strengthening of roads, drains, drainage systems, parks, community spaces and various civic amenities. Construction of roads connecting rural and urban areas will improve connectivity and give a boost to the local economy.

Gupta said that several new Arogya Mandirs have been established in the area, along with two Atal Canteens.

She also said that for years rural areas were entangled only in announcements and promises.

“As a result, roads deteriorated over time, essential facilities such as drainage and sewerage remained neglected, and villages were kept disconnected from the mainstream of development,” she said.

The Aam Aadmi Party did not respond to HT for a comment on the matter by the time of going online.

CM Gupta said that her government’s vision is not limited to large projects alone, but focuses on delivering development on ground.