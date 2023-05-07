Home / Cities / Delhi News / Church of North India urges people of Delhi to keep Yamuna clean

ByHT Correspondent
May 07, 2023 12:02 AM IST

The Church of North India has asked its members to contribute to the rejuvenation of the Yamuna river by not throwing waste in it and recycling and reusing waste. The appeal was made by the diocese of Delhi, which supports Lt Governor of Delhi VK Saxena?s campaign.

New Delhi: Extending its support of lieutenant governor VK Saxena’s Yamuna rejuvenation campaign, the Church of North India (CNI), diocese of Delhi, on Saturday asked all the presbyters, deacons, evangelists and ordinands to make an appeal in the Sunday Worship Services of the Church to urge everyone to contribute in making Yamuna clean.

They will appeal to people to “not throw and dispose of waste in the Yamuna; to segregate the dry and wet waste in our homes; to recycle and reuse as far as possible; and not to throw waste and garbage in open drains and open manholes”, according to the circular.

The circular further said, “Pollution in life-giving Yamuna and the problem of mounting municipal solid wastes are the gravest crises facing Delhi and its residents today. Increasingly these problems have been mounting and threaten the health and lives of not only us but our future generations. They have remained unresolved of late.”

“Committed and concerted goal-oriented efforts made by Lt Governor of Delhi VK Saxena, recently have begun to show positive results. He has appealed to the people of Delhi as indeed the Church, to proactively participate in and support the efforts being undertaken in rejuvenating the Yamuna and flattening the shameful mountains of waste situated in the Capital,” the circular said.

Over 500 priests were trained on April 10 to deter people from throwing religious waste in the Yamuna. Several mosques on Friday made an appeal during Friday prayers to join hands in cleaning Yamuna.

