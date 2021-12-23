Cold wave eases in Delhi, light rain expected after Christmas

The temperatures in Delhi rose slightly on Wednesday, breaking the cold wave streak that the city has been experiencing for the past three days.

Scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) have predicted a further rise in the temperatures in the next two days, and forecast light rain in Delhi-NCR from December 25.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

IMD recordings showed that on Wednesday, the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung weather station, which provides representative data for the city, was 23.8 degrees Celsius—two degrees above the season’s normal. The minimum temperature rose to 4.4 degrees Celsius, but it was still three degrees below what is considered normal for this time of the year. At Palam, the minimum temperature was 7.6 degrees Celsius and at Lodi Road the night temperature was 4.2 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded a minimum of 4 degrees Celsius (°C) – four notches below normal. Mercury dipped even further at Ayanagar and Lodhi Road weather stations, dropping down to 3.8°C and 3.7°C, respectively.

Till Tuesday, Delhi and neighbouring NCR cities was recording a cold wave, with the minimum temperatures witnessing a deviation of over 4.5 degrees Celsius from normal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The weather department declares a cold day if the maximum temperature is 4.5 degrees below normal. It announces a cold wave if the day’s low is either 4.5 degrees below normal, or below 4°C.

On Monday, Delhi recorded the season’s lowest temperature of 3.2 degrees Celsius.

Met officials said that this spike in temperatures on Wednesday was the impact of a passing western disturbance. Over the next few days, successive active western disturbances may cause cold wave conditions to abate across northern India, and the minimum temperatures are expected to rise to around 7-8 degrees Celsius.

“Minimum temperatures saw a rising trend over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, signalling the abatement of cold wave conditions over these areas. Minimum temperatures are expected to rise further during the next 24 hours,” said RK Jenamani, a scientist at IMD.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said, “The western disturbances from December 24 onwards will lead to cloudy skies over Delhi. Rain is also forecast from December 26- 27 in Delhi.”

Weather forecasters have, however, said this respite from cold will only be temporary and mercury levels will start falling again from December 29.

“On Wednesday, even though the temperatures rose slightly in Delhi, the minimum temperature was still lower than what was recorded in Shimla (5.4 degrees Celsius). The reason could be clear skies over Delhi and partly cloudy skies over Shimla. Energy released by the earth during the night gets trapped between the clouds and the earth,” explained Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet Weather Services.

He said, “Once the western disturbances have passed the region, winds blowing over Delhi will change its direction back to northwesterly. But, around the New Year the temperatures will fall further.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}