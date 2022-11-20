Students torture, kill pregnant dog, drag body across park in Delhi. Video viral

A horrific incident of animal cruelty came to fore on Saturday after a video of a group - torturing, and eventually killing a pregnant street dog - was widely shared on social media. All the accused in the video are suspected to be students of a South East Delhi-based institute, news agency PTI reported. Staff members of the university may have been involved too.

In the video of the gruesome act being shared on Twitter, an all-male gang of students can be seen cornering the scared dog inside a tin shed on the institute's campus. Another accused then enters the shed with what seems to be a baseball bat. In another clipping, the men can be seen dragging the animal’s body across a park. HT can't independently verify the authenticity of the video; and the clip is not being shared due to its disturbing content.

An FIR (first information report) in the matter has now been registered in the New Friends Colony Police Station. The ghastly act has surfaced within days of another such video from Ghaziabad which showed three people killing a dog by hanging him in a grotesque manner. The accused in this incident were booked in a case by police after a complaint.

"It is horrific to see such brutality by young students who can be seen laughing as they beat an expectant mother to death," Ambika Shukla, Trustee of the welfare organisation - People for Animals (PFA) - told news agency ANI. "Scientific studies have shown that cruelty against animals is dangerous because it escalates to violence against women and children. With time, the high of abusing a defenceless animal dissipates and to impose their power, such abusers, then prey on women and children," she added.

(With inputs from ANI)

