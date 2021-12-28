Common sign-in system for New Delhi’s civic body online services

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has started a common sign-in system for all the 49 online services offered by the civic body.

An NDMC spokesperson said that the single sign-on (SSO) service, which effectively lets residents make a single profile for availing services, will help in improving the access to civic services, especially during the worsening Covid situation in the Capital.

“NDMC has implemented the single sign-in identity access management to improve the user experience and to enhance security to citizens as well as employees or pensioners. The users will be able to access applications through the internet and intranet. SSO will now be one digital identity to be used for all online services applications,” the council stated in an official statement on Monday.

A senior official from IT department said that under this project, 49 citizen services and 3 NDMC employee services have been placed for access to avail the services through single login for which users will have to first make registrations. People can visit their website to avail the service, the official added.

NDMC has claimed to be the first municipality that has implemented SSO to impart services to citizens as well as their employees. “During the lockdown period, we have increased the number of online services to eliminate the need for them to physically come to NDMC offices,” the official added.