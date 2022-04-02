Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Commuters welcome smoother travel as bus-lane enforcement drive kicks off
delhi news

Commuters welcome smoother travel as bus-lane enforcement drive kicks off

The first day of the drive to enforce lane discipline among drivers of DTC buses led to congestion during peak hours in certain areas.
Traffic congestion on a Delhi road (Image used only for representation)
Published on Apr 02, 2022 02:13 AM IST
ByAlok KN Mishra, New Delhi

Day One of the drive to enforce lane discipline among drivers of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses, cluster buses and goods carrier vehicles led to congestion during peak hours in certain areas with buses queuing up on the extreme left lane of the road and moving at a snail’s pace. In places such as Azadpur, harried passengers got off buses and started walking alongside, videos posted on social media showed.

But despite the hiccups, the drive was welcomed by motorists, who said they had a smoother commute on Friday with buses sticking to their lane.

Seven drivers were issued fines on Friday for violating lane discipline. Officials said enforcement will be made more stringent from Saturday.

Transport commissioner Ashish Kundra said, “It’s a new move and, naturally, it’s a learning curve for drivers, the transport department as well as the public. It’s a reorientation exercise and things will stabilise soon. We are working to address the issue of congestion and long queues. We will be optimising fleet timings to avoid congestion.”

The Delhi government started the drive in compliance with a Supreme Court order mandating that buses ply only on the extreme left lane of the road and stop only at designated stops, earmarked by bus boxes. On Friday, most buses and goods carriers abided by the rules, but that meant long queues and slow-moving traffic in places.

RELATED STORIES

The transport department identified 46 major corridors for the drive, though the rule is applicable across the city. The initiative is being implemented in three phases, across 474.91km.

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot inspected the drive at ITO intersection and said the citizens’ road safety is of paramount importance. “By assigning dedicated lanes to buses and enforcement of safety measures, we are committed to making Delhi’s roads safer for motorists, non-motorised transport and pedestrians. It will also help minimise traffic congestion,” he said.

Aside from congestion in a few areas, the drive by and large resulted in a significant improvement in driving experience, said commuters.

“I had a smooth driving experience through ITO even during rush hour because buses stayed on a single lane. Lane discipline for buses is necessary to make the roads safer for the public. In fact, every driver must stick to lane driving so that accidents are fewer,” said Anu Bakshi, member ‘Margdarshan’, an NGO working for road safety.

A violation of the lane driving will attract a fine of 10,000, transport officials said, adding that violations will also be punished with prosecution under the Motor Vehicles Act, suspension of driving licence and termination of vehicle permit. Cranes have also been deployed with the enforcement teams for removing vehicles that are found parked/obstructing the bus lanes, officials said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dtc kailash gahlot transport department
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP