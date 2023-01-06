Congress councillors helping BJP in Delhi mayoral polls, alleges AAP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has offered ₹50 lakh to each of the nine Congress councillors to back the BJP in the mayoral polls in Delhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House, which is scheduled to elect mayor, deputy mayor and six standing committee members, began on a stormy note on Friday and AAP and BJP councillors clashed over aldermen appointment and administration of oath to the aldermen before the elected councillors.

Singh also alleged that one Congress councillor is likely to be made the chairman of the Haj Committee.

“Second term AAP councillor Praveen Kumar was assaulted by the BJP members and he sustained injuries when he opposed the administration of oath to aldermen (who have been nominated by the LG) before administration of oath to elected councillors. The BJP, which was rejected by the people in MCD polls (BJP got 104 out of 250 seats while the AAP got 134) indulged in physical assault on Praveen Kumar. The BJP has planned some conspiracy, and wants to give voting rights to alderman which has never happened in the past. The aldermen do not enjoy voting rights in mayor, deputy mayor and standing committee members polls,” Singh said in a press conference.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi Congress working president Abhishek Dutt rejected the charges and said that all Congress councillors are abstaining from the mayoral polls. The Congress has nine councillors in the House.

Praveen Kumar said he suffered injuries during the clash and his clothes were torn apart. He also accused the BJP of resorting to hooliganism.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “The AAP has once again showed its chaotic face by creating a ruckus in the meeting. They misbehaved with women councillors of the BJP. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal who is frightened by the possibility of defeat in the mayoral and other corporation elections got the ruckus created in a pre-planned way.”

For the mayor’s post, the AAP has fielded Shelly Oberoi and the BJP has fielded Rekha Gupta. For the deputy mayor post, the AAP has fielded Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and the saffron party has fielded Kamal Bagri.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}