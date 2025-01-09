Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Congress says will provide 25L health insurance in Delhi

BySnehashish Roy
Jan 09, 2025 03:28 PM IST

The party said its scheme will be accessible to all residents in Delhi, regardless of economic status

The Congress on Wednesday said that if voted to power in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, the party will introduce a scheme to provide universal health insurance of up to 25 lakh to the Capital’s residents.

The proposed scheme for Delhi will include similar provisions to the Chiranjeevi scheme, providing financial support for any medical expenditures that exceed the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25 lakh cap. (HT Photo)
The proposed scheme for Delhi will include similar provisions to the Chiranjeevi scheme, providing financial support for any medical expenditures that exceed the 25 lakh cap. (HT Photo)

Announcing the initiative, named Jeevan Raksha Yojana, at a press conference at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) office, senior party leader Ashok Gehlot said the scheme will be accessible to everyone — regardless of their economic status — and called it a game changer for Delhi.

Giving details of the healthcare scheme, Gehlot said the initiative will be modelled after the Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana in Rajasthan, which was launched during his tenure as chief minister of that state — which initially offered every family free medical treatment of up to 5 lakh, with the amount later increased to 25 lakh.

“In nearly every state, medical insurance is provided up to 5 lakh. However, Rajasthan stands out as it offers a universal insurance scheme of up to 25 lakh, regardless of residents’ socio-economic status. The coverage of this scheme has reached 88-90%,” Gehlot stated.

Gehlot explained that the proposed scheme for Delhi will include similar provisions to the Chiranjeevi scheme, providing financial support for any medical expenditures that exceed the 25 lakh cap, including major surgeries like organ transplants. He added that the government would cover a patient’s expenses for five days before and 15 days after their hospital admission.

“The unique feature of the scheme is that when a family member needs to be admitted to a hospital, whether public or private, the government will cover expenses starting five days before admission and continuing until 15 days after the patient is discharged for follow-up care,” Gehlot said.

DPCC chief Devendra Yadav, who was also present, said the scheme will cover all government and private hospitals in the Capital.

Neither the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nor the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) responded to queries for comment on the Congress’s announcement.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On