Conman Sukesh paid Leepakshi to design costumes for Jacqueline Fernandez: Cops

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Monday admitted before the officers of the economic offences wing (EOW) unit of the Delhi Police that jailed con man Sukesh Chandrashekhar paid a huge amount of money to fashion designer Leepakshi, for designing exclusive costumes for her.

During her interrogation that lasted nearly six hours at the EOW headquarters on Mandir Marg, the Sri Lanka born actor also admitted that after her friendship with Chandrashekhar started on WhatsApp in January 2021, she secretly met the con man on a number of occasions at a well known hotel in Chennai and other places, senior officials aware of the matter said, asking not to be named.

Chandrashekhar, who is currently lodged in a jail in Delhi, is accused in more than 10 criminal cases, including those of extortion,fraud, money laundering and bribery.

He has also been accused of extorting ₹200 crore while in jail from Aditi Singh, the wife of jailed former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh, after posing as an official from the Union law ministry and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), and promising to get her husband out on bail

A senior EOW officer, asking not to be named, said in the second round of questioning in a ₹ 200 crore extortion case linked to Chandrashekar, Fernandez again narrated her “story of love and betrayal” before the interrogating officers. “The actor admitted that she was “mesmerised” by Chandrashekhar’s wealth and the costly gifts he bestowed on her, and private jet flights he arranged for her,” he said.

The officer further said Fernandez admitted that Chandrashekhar had given a significant amount of money to fashion designer Leepakshi, for designing exclusive costumes for her. “She was asked about her bank details and transactions that happened between 2020 and 2021. She was also questioned about her visit to Chennai, from where Chandrashekhar hails. At one point during the interrogation, she also “cursed her fate” that despite warnings from friends and relatives, she could not snap her ties with Chandrashekhar. She also mentioned her make-up artist Shaan alias Shekhar, who had introduced her to the now jailed con man,” the officer said.

The officer said earlier, it was planned that EOW will interrogate Fernandez and Leepakshi face-to-face, like we did with her and Chandrashekhar’s aide Pinki Irani. “But that could not materialise as Leepakshi could not join the interrogation citing health reasons,” he said.

When contacted, Ravindra Singh Yadav, special commissioner of police (EOW), said Monday was Fernandez’s second round of interrogation. “The investigation is still going on. Based on the statements of other accused and witnesses, we may call in the actor again for questioning, if needed. We’ll soon interrogate Leepakshi and examine her statements also,” he said.

He further said the EOW had earlier questioned actor Nora Fatehi in connection with her links to Chandrashekhar and the alleged gifts she received from him — these inclused included a BMW car given to her brother-in-law in 2021.

The same money laundering case is also being investigated by the enforcement directorate (ED). In its supplementary charge sheet filed recently, the agency said Fernandez was aware of Chandrashekhar’s criminal past but continued to have financial transactions with him.

“She is a co-accused in the charge sheet filed before a special Prevention for Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court. Chandrashekhar used the proceeds of the crime to gift valuable items and cars to her and her family in India and abroad. In April, the agency attached her properties worth ₹7.27 crore. The properties under the scanner were those received by her in the form of gifts from the jailed con man,” said a senior ED officer, asking not to be named.